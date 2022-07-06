MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks started pretty well in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Helena Senators at Lindborg-Cregg Field Wednesday afternoon.
Mavericks starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery and his defense were able to get out a jam with runners at second and third with just one out on the board. And to start the bottom of the frame, Adam Jones got the game going with a homer that lofted for a long while before just dropping over the outfield wall.
The start remained the only bit of real momentum the Mavericks enjoyed, though, as the Senators held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way en route to a 10-1 win.
Errors and fielding struggles by the Mavericks proved costly.
The first break came in the top of the third. A fielding error brought in a pair of runners, then Senators slugger Walker Bennett brought in one more to put his team up 4-1 in the frame before an out was even registered. The Senators tacked on a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1 entering the bottom of the third — which Helena ended with a double play to stifle a Mavericks scoring chance.
In the fourth, a second major error came off the glove of Jones, who couldn't get down to a ball in center field that was hit into a strong head wind. The shot by Bennett brought home two runs, then he came home on a sacrifice ground out to put Helena up 8-1.
The Mavericks had a chance at reducing their deficit in the fourth but stranded runners at second and third after back-to-back singles were followed by back-to-back ground outs. As quick as the Mavs built a groove, it was gone.
The Senators added two more in the fifth off the third and final major error committed by the Mavericks. Mike Hurlbert roped a single, then Eamon Higgins' throw to first was wide, allowing Hunter Wallis to make his way to home from second base. The score gave Helena a 10-1 advantage.
The Mavericks were playing some of their best baseball of the season heading into the game. They took just their third Firecracker Tournament title in 22 years in Rapid City, South Dakota, over the holiday weekend.
But the Senators are also rolling. Helena has won two tournaments in a row, starting in Nebraska two weeks ago and just this past weekend taking home the Keith Sell Tournament. The win over Missoula was Helena's 12th in a row.
The Mavericks netted five hits while the Senators at 10. Hunter Bratcher allowed one run, in his strong game on the mound for Helena while McCaffery's day ended in the top of the fourth after allowing seven runs.
In Game 2, the Mavericks were held hitless until Higgins roped a single to help set up a score that cut a 5-3 Senators lead to 5-4. But it would eventually need extras to decide the winner, and the winner did so with a bang.
With Jones on the mound until the seventh, the Mavericks and Senators traded scoreless innings and stellar defensive plays until Henry Black hit a ball to deep right field that just hung up and over the fielder's head long enough. One the Helena fielder go to the ball, Black was already to second and Jones was across home plate as the tying run.
In a rainy seventh inning — the weather caused a few errors earlier with damp mud and slick grass — the Senators struck in the top of the frame off a high fly ball by Hurlbert. A trio of Mavericks who converged on the pop up couldn't snag the out as the Senators scored to take a 6-5 lead. The Mavericks answered off a sacrifice RBI by Rory Hunt, but couldn't get the winner after Jones hit into a fielder's choice.
A two-run single by Ty Tenney, which came after the Mavericks walked in a run on a bases-loaded situation, broke open the top of the eighth to put the Senators up for good. After an walked-in run, an RBI and a massive three RBI triple by Gavin Thennis followed by yet another RBI single, the Senators lead grew to eight with nine runs in the frame.
Helena went on to win 15-6 after the Mavericks were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame to close the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.