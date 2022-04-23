HELENA — Twice in each game, the defending state champion Helena Senators found themselves trailing, and twice they responded, sweeping the Missoula Mavericks on Opening Day at Kindrick Legion Field.
Through the rain that mostly plagued game one and a persistent wind, Helena pounded out a combined 18 hits and scored 17 runs in 9-4 and 8-4 victories.
“Good start to the season,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “I thought both teams hit the ball pretty well for this early in the season. We had our miscues and some of those smaller things that we’ll clean up. For early-season baseball, it wasn’t that bad of a product for sure.”
The Senators plated five in the fifth inning of game one to make up the difference, with Hunter Wallis providing the go-ahead RBI double. A four-run fourth created separation in game two as Eric Cockhill doubled to tie the game and Mavericks errors opened the door for the go-ahead tallies.
“They were timed up on the fastballs and looking to drive them,” Burnett said of his players. “I thought we did a good job of hitting the ball wherever it was pitched, not just being pull-happy and going with balls. I really liked the way we ran the bases. We were kinda our brand of aggressive base running, putting pressure on the other team. I thought we did a great job with that.”
A defining characteristic of last season’s state title-winning squad was its ability to rally in the latter portion of games. While this year’s team returns just a handful of key contributors, it appears that same trait is still embedded in this program.
Trailing 4-2 in the fourth inning of game one, Helena tied the game with three-straight hits to lead off the inning. Bohden Bahnmiller stroked a triple past a diving Missoula left fielder as part of his two-hit, three-RBI game.
Wallis followed with his aforementioned go-ahead extra-base knock in the fifth and Carter Perlinski singled into right for two more runs.
Down 3-0 in game two, Helena strung together four-straight one-out reaches to respond in the third. Hunter Bratcher drove in two runs with a triple and Trysten Mooney tied the game with a hard-hit ball to first base.
Peyton Stevens’ RBI single put Missoula up 4-3 in the fourth, but the Senators clawed back with four runs of their own, adding an insurance run late on a Mooney RBI double.
“Offensively, one of our goals is: when a team puts runs on the board against us, we want to answer back,” Burnett said. “If they put a three up, we want to follow with at least one to get that momentum back from them. I thought we did a great job with that. Didn’t see any heads hang when we were down 3-0 early in that second game. Just a lot of what we saw last year out of them. A tough group of kids, a lot of fighters out there. We’re happy.”
Both Helena starting pitchers were held to conservative pitch counts on Saturday. Still, the Senators only used three total relievers in the doubleheader.
Aaron Fuzesy, pitching in his first varsity game, was thrown into the fire in game one of the twin bill. He entered in a tied game, and after loading the bases on back-to-back hit-by-pitches, induced a 6-4-3 double play to keep the game tied and allow Helena’s bats to finish the rally.
Fuzesy earned the win as a reward for his three innings of scoreless relief in which he poured in 59 percent of his pitches for strikes and allowed just two hits.
“Aaron – he’s a freshman. To come up in his first varsity action and give up a swinging bunt base hit and then hit two players and then to execute the pitches he did to get us out with no runs – that was huge,” Burnett said. “We really liked the demeanor we saw from him out there. The moment wasn’t too big for him on the mound.”
Dylan Willcut gave up a run in his three innings out of the bullpen in game two. He also struck out three and walked another three. Lance Bratlien polished off the sweep with a clean inning that included a strikeout.
Bratcher, who started game one on the mound and fired four innings of four-run (one earned) baseball, also collected three hits on Saturday. Eric Cockhill picked up a hit in both games and scored five runs.
Gavin Thennis contributed three hits, an RBI and four runs scored. Wallis, Perlinski and Bahnmiller all enjoyed multi-RBI games in the first contest.
For the Mavericks, Connor Jordan was 2-for-2 with a run scored in game one. Adam Jones and Mike Prather each picked up an RBI. Stevens went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in game two, while Ethan Parker collected two hits. Jones walked and was credited with an RBI.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Senators who are scheduled to play Bozeman and Vauxhall at Heroes Park on Sunday.
“It’s a great test for us to start the year off with a team like Missoula,” Cockhill said. “They’re a really good team. We played some really solid ball for two games. I’m just happy we all put it together for seven innings…It adds confidence going into [Sunday]. We gotta look to put it together for two [more] games. It’s the beginning of the year and we can’t lose our focus too quickly.”
