GREAT FALLS — The Helena Senators have been on a roll of late in the Legion AA and that continued Sunday when they cruised to a sweep of the Great Falls Chargers.
After splitting in Great Falls earlier in the season, the Senators left no doubt Sunday, taking the first game of the doubleheader 12-2 in Great Falls, then following it up with an 11-1 victory to take three of four in the season series.
Helena, which was tied with Kalispell going into the day at 12-8 in the AA, is now 14-8 and will finish no worse than third in the final standings. Bozeman is sitting at the top of the conference with just one loss.
Cy Miller was on the hill for the Senators and got the win after allowing just two runs and striking out five. Matt Burton, Ethan Keintz and Chase Nielsen each had multiple hits and RBIs in the win. Victor Scott also added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
In the second contest, Helena won in five innings due to the run rule. Keintz was on the mound and got the decision after four innings, in which he allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out four.
At the plate, Keintz also helped himself by going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Nielsen added three hits, a double and three RBIs. For his part, Tyler Tenney pitched in with two hits and an RBI as well.
Since their loss in Great Falls on July 15 in the first game of a twin bill, the Senators have won nine of 10 games in AA conference play, as well as 13 of their last 17, following a 1-4 start in league play.
The Senators will wrap up their conference schedule Friday at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena with a doubleheader against Bozeman. First pitch goes out at 5 p.m. The Class AA state tournament is set for Aug. 5-8.
