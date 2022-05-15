BOZEMAN — Strong starting pitching and a combined 21 runs scored helped the Helena Senators earn a triangular sweep in Bozeman on Sunday.
The Senators, winners of nine-straight games, beat the Gillette Riders 7-0 behind a complete game two-hitter from Will Lyng. Hunter Bratcher tossed five innings of two-run baseball against the Bucks in a 14-2 victory.
Helena has now won 11 of its last 12 games overall and is 14-4 on the season.
Bratcher and Tycen Mooney each collected two hits against Gillette as eight different Senators picked up a knock.
Leading 2-0 in the fifth, Helena rapped out three-straight hits before Bratcher scored on a fielder’s choice. Eric Cockhill, who doubled in the inning, later scored on a wild pitch ahead of Hunter Wallis who trotted home on a passed ball.
Wallis scored twice and was credited with an RBI in the victory. Mooney and Manu Melo also chipped in RBI.
Lyng scattered just two singles across seven innings. He struck out six against two walks and induced nine fly-outs. He needed just 85 pitches to go the distance in what was his second complete game in the last eight days. Lyng allowed just three hits and an unearned run against Kalispell on May 7.
In his last 14 innings pitched, Lyng has given up just five hits and that one unearned tally. His season ERA is currently 0.32 (22 innings pitched).
In Game 2 against Bozeman, Helena hammered the Bucks early and often.
The Senators sent nine men to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs. Trysten Mooney and Mike Hurlbert doubled on back-to-back pitches to open the scoring. Bratcher singled in the second, stretching Helena’s advantage to 5-0.
An eight-run fifth completely broke the game open, and even though Bozeman scratched a run back in the home half, the Senators still sealed the five-inning run-rule victory.
Trysten Mooney went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and three runs scored. Hurlbert and Bratcher each collected two hits behind him, and Aaron Fuzesy went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.
The Senators, who collected 12 hits in the win, totaled four doubles. Bozeman pitching also issued nine walks.
On the mound, Bratcher allowed seven hits but just two runs. He struck out three and walked two in a five-inning complete game, needing just 67 pitches to do so.
After committing five errors in a 7-6 midweek victory over Missoula on Wednesday, the Senators have committed just two total fielding errors in their last four games and zero in their last three.
The starting pitching in those games has been phenomenal, as well. In the last four games (Saturday doubleheader versus Havre, Sunday triangular), Helena needed just four total pitchers and did not need to dip into its bullpen.
Helena starting pitchers’ combined line in the last four games: 23 innings, 15 hits, four runs (three earned), 17 strikeouts, eight walks.
During this current win streak, Helena is averaging 8.6 runs per game.
Next up for the Senators is a midweek game, on the road, against Missoula. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.