HELENA — For five, and potentially as many as eight, Helena Senators players, Monday night represents the final time they’ll step between the white lines of Kindrick Legion Field as a player in Helena’s American Legion program.
Super-seniors Tyler Tenney and Mike Hurlbert, as well as seniors Trysten Mooney, Hunter Bratcher, Gavin Thennis, Tyler Cutler, Hunter Wallis and Eric Cockhill, will be honored prior to the 7 p.m. first pitch of a non-conference game against Missoula.
For Thennis, who grew up at the baseball field while his father, Dave, helmed the Senators from 1998 to 2017, Monday means a lot.
“I’ve been to about every single Senior Night for the last 18 years,” Thennis said. “I grew up watching my dad, watching the players and how they did things, and I knew when I was younger that I wanted to be like them. I wanted to be that guy. It feels awesome that now I am that guy and I’m gonna be starting on Senior Night…
“It’s a pretty cool moment for my family and my coaches and teammates.”
Thennis will age out of the program after this season, but has signed to continue his baseball career at Spokane Falls Community College in Washington. He plans to study Political Science in college with the hopes of one day earning a law degree.
His favorite memory, one he surely shares with many of his fellow seniors, is of last year’s run to a state championship – the program’s first since 2003 – and into regionals.
Helena’s varsity legion program has enjoyed much success over the last four years, due, in part, to the seniors it will celebrate Monday night.
The Senators are locked into their fourth-straight winning season and will take a 44-11 record into their final regular-season home game.
Dating back to 2020, the Senators are 136-49 (.735). Over the last two seasons, the Senators are 98-32 (.754).
While the wins have piled up, that’s not been coach Jon Burnett or his staff’s sole intention, according to Thennis.
“This program shaped who I am,” Thennis said. “Growing up and learning things – not even just baseball. The program has taught me respect, it’s taught me much more than just baseball. Coach B has done a great job of making young men instead of just baseball players. He makes great baseball players, but he makes better men.”
Tenney, a super-senior who is a year into his collegiate career at Miles Community College, echoed that sentiment and relayed how the coaching staff works life lessons, when possible, into things that happen on the diamond.
Tenney said he’s learned how to overcome adversity through baseball and that the legion program has made him a better person.
“This program means everything to me,” Tenney said. “It’s been pretty much my life for the last four years and it’s going to be a little weird after this [season] to not be here. I’ve just loved my time here.”
Monday’s Senior Night will have no impact on Helena’s seeding in next week’s state tournament in Billings.
The Senators are locked into the No. 2 seed and will play Lethbridge in the opening round on Wednesday.
For more information on the state tournament, click here.
Now, let’s look at some career numbers for the eight seniors:
**career statistics with Helena Senators; up-to-date through Friday’s doubleheader
Tyler Tenney – career .351 hitter, career 2.30 ERA
127 RBI, 23 2B, 10 3B, 2 HR
Mike Hurlbert – career .356 hitter, career 2.31 ERA
67 RBI, 11 2B, 3 3B
Trysten Mooney – career .332 hitter, 38 runners thrown out as catcher, 8 career pickoffs
77 RBI, 20 2B, 5 3B
Caught 71.5 percent of team’s total innings last three seasons (868 of 1,214)
Hunter Bratcher – career .349 hitter, career 3.04 ERA
73 RBI, 19 2B, 14 3B, 31-for-33 in stolen bases this season (most on team)
Gavin Thennis – career .282 hitter, career 2.92 ERA
78 RBI, 14 2B, 3 3B
Tyler Cutler – career 5.79 ERA
2021 with Reps: 7-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 49.2 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts, 27 walks
Hunter Wallis – career .354 hitter, 2 runners thrown out as catcher
33 RBI, 11 2B, 6 3B, 3 HR
Eric Cockhill – career .274 hitter
25 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 30-for-31 in stolen bases this season (second-most on team)
