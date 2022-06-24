406 logo

406 logo

ELKHORN, Neb. — Luke Dowdy tossed a complete game shutout and the Helena Senators beat the Millard Sox 5-0 Friday morning.

Dowdy struck out eight, allowed just two hits, and poured in over 73 percent of his pitches for strikes. Making his fourth start of the season, the right-hander did not give up a hit until the third inning and retired Millard 1-2-3 in each of the first two innings.

He induced a 1-4-3 double play in the fourth to erase a lead-off error and struck out back-to-back Sox batters to end the contest.

Opposing batters swung and missed on 18 of Dowdy’s 82 pitches (22 percent). Dowdy faced three over the minimum and walked just one batter with two outs in the fifth.

Helena’s Tycen Mooney singled to lead-off the fourth. He stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Aaron Fuzesy grounded into a double play.

Trysten Mooney and Tyler Tenney doubled to begin the fifth and Hunter Wallis extended the Senators’ advantage to 3-0 with a run-scoring triple.

The Senators rapped out seven hits, four of which were extra-base knocks. Hunter Bratcher and Trysten each walked twice from atop Helena’s lineup. Tenney was on base three times and scored a run. Tycen went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Eric Cockhill was 1-for-1 with a walk.

The Senators improved to 25-9 with the victory and advanced their win streak to four games.

Helena will play two more tournament games on Saturday.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments