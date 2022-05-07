HELENA — Down three runs in the seventh to Bozeman, it was like a switch flipped. After stringing together just four hits through six innings, the Helena Senators stormed back in the seventh with the help of four singles to tie the game at 3-3.
Hunter Bratcher had the big hit in the inning, a two-RBI, game-tying single off the second baseman’s glove. Walker Bennett, Manu Melo and Trysten Mooney all picked up knocks in the seventh.
Two innings later, the Senators were celebrating a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Bozeman Bucks when a balk was called with runners on the corners.
“We were at the part of the order where we had those guys [up] who have done it before,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said of the comeback. “They had been taking good approaches pretty much the whole game. To have them up in that situation was key for us. They gave us what we needed. Would have liked to see a little execution with second and third and nobody out [in a tied game], but that’s stuff we’re working on.”
In 11 innings prior to the aforementioned seventh against Bozeman, Helena had been held scoreless, even no-hit in five innings by the Missoula Mavericks on Wednesday.
Including and following that seventh inning, the Senators pounded out 19 hits and 13 runs, a stretch that encompassed their 9-1 victory over the Kalispell Lakers in the third leg of Saturday’s triangular at Kindrick Legion Field.
“We’re still working on our approaches,” Burnett said. “I thought we were a little tentative in that first game. We kinda got that momentum rolling in that last inning and just carried it over into this game, too…I loved our pitching today and we played pretty good defense. Those are the things we’re looking for…If we pitch and play defense like that, it’s gonna [mean] good things for this year.”
Saturday marked the return of Helena’s All-State utility man Mike Hurlbert to the lineup. Hurlbert wrapped up his season with NCAA Division II Northern State University in South Dakota recently and picked up right where he left the 2021 legion season off.
Penciled into the two-hole in his return, Hurlbert went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He singled to lead-off the ninth inning in a tied game one and later scored when a balk was called with Gavin Thennis at the dish.
A half-inning earlier, Hurlbert saved the go-ahead run with a nifty play at shortstop. He was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, earning an RBI the hard way.
“He’s a little tired right now because he hasn’t played that much baseball since regionals last year,” Burnett said of Hurlbert. “You just see the leadership – the guys look up to him. For him to come out – he’s a hard-nosed player – and take some good at-bats there, that’s huge for our team.”
Hurlbert singled to left in the first inning of game two and was credited with an RBI on a ground out to second that gave Helena a 4-0 edge.
“I was definitely tired,” Hurlbert said, smiling. “My feet were kinda hurting. That was definitely the most running I’ve done in a little while. It was great to be back and it was a lot of fun today.”
The whole dugout was having fun when Hunter Wallis drove a ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run in the fifth. That anchored a 2-for-4 day for Wallis, put the Senators up 9-0 and caused the team to spill out of the dugout and swarm him at the plate.
“That was awesome,” Hurlbert said of Wallis’ home run. “I couldn’t have been more happy for him. We’re gonna go celebrate that one tonight. That was huge. He told me he never thought he’d hit one, so that was pretty exciting.”
The Senators scored in each of the first five innings of Game No. 2 on Saturday. Bratcher broke the seal in the first with an RBI single ahead of back-to-back run-scoring ground outs from Eric Cockhill and Thennis.
Cockhill pushed Helena’s advantage to 5-0 in the third when he sprinted home on a double steal. Walker Bennett then plated Thennis with the Senators’ fourth RBI ground out of the contest.
That was more than enough run support for right-hander Will Lyng.
Making his third start of the season, Lyng scattered just three hits and an unearned run across seven innings. He struck out five and walked just two, needing only 80 pitches for the complete game.
“Mentally he stayed locked in,” Burnett said of his game two starter. “Will is a sophomore and to come out – Kalispell is a good team, they run the bases, they’re aggressive – and hold his composure and throw lots of strikes and let his defense play behind him, that was good for him.”
At one point in the middle innings, Lyng retired nine-straight Lakers. He induced two double plays in the victory, including one that erased a lead-off walk in the first and helped kill a rally in the seventh.
Of his 80 pitches, 50 were strikes and he fired first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 26 batters he faced.
“It felt good,” Lyng said of his outing. “The last two starts I’ve had, they were kinda rough starts. I wasn’t finding the zone a whole lot. I got ahead of a lot of hitters [today] and that helped a lot. Just kept my pitch count down and let the defense make plays behind me...
“I was just having fun.”
The defending state champion Senators are now 7-4 on the season and will play the Great Falls Chargers in a Mother’s Day Doubleheader on Sunday. First pitches are scheduled for 1 and 3:30 p.m. from Kindrick Legion Field.
