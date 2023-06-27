HELENA — Walker Bennett blasted his first home run of the season and the Helena Senators’ fifth as a team with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 3-2 conference victory over the Billings Scarlets on Tuesday afternoon.

The walk-off solo shot advanced the Senators to 32-11 overall and 11-6 in conference play.

In addition to picking up his team-leading 47th RBI of the season and scoring two runs in the win, Bennett also tossed 4.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit as the Senators attempted to overcome a 2-0 second-inning deficit.

Aaron Fuzesy got Helena on the board with an RBI single in the fourth and Manu Melo tied the game at 2-2 with a one-out run-scoring knock an inning later.

Bennett entered on the mound in the fourth and retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before yielding a two-out single in the seventh.

A Senators double play erased a one-out walk in the eighth, allowing Bennett to be the hero with his bat.

Tycen Mooney went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the win. Senators starter Lance Bratlien struck out three, walked three, and allowed two runs in 3.2 innings.

Scarlets’ Nate McDonald singled in the second and drove in two runs, while Kade Vatnsdal went 2-for-4 with a double.

Drew McDowell struck out eight and gave up two runs on six hits in six innings on the mound.