MISSOULA — The Helena Senators are rolling and have now won 10 consecutive games after beating the Missoula Mavericks 9-1 on Wednesday night.
Helena, now 6-1 against the Mavericks this season, scored nine unanswered runs in the middle innings.
Trysten Mooney tied the game in the third with an RBI knock. The Senators plated four runs in that third inning as Hunter Bratcher and Hunter Wallis joined Mooney with an RBI in the frame.
Tyler Tenney, Helena’s All-Conference shortstop from last year’s state championship-winning team, made his return to the lineup on Wednesday following his freshman campaign with Miles Community College.
Penciled into the two-hole, Tenney reached base three times, including on an RBI single in the fourth. Bratcher singled and Mike Hurlbert doubled behind him, stretching Helena’s advantage to 7-1.
The Senators would tack on from there, but that was more than enough run support for Dylan Willcut. Pitching in relief of Luke Dowdy, the southpaw yielded just two hits and a pair of walks in four innings. He struck out three and failed to allow a run.
Wednesday represented Willcut’s third relief appearance of at least four innings this season. He struck two and walked four in 4.2 innings against Missoula on May 1 and gave up a pair of seventh-innings runs in a blow out win against Great Falls on May 8.
All of Willcut’s outings have been at least three innings. He has allowed just three earned runs in 15.2 innings out of the bullpen.
Dowdy was equally as solid. He opened the game with three innings of one-run baseball. Dowdy worked around a lead-off double in the first and induced a ground ball with two runners on and two out in the third.
Bratcher went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored for Helena in the win. Mooney added two RBI and Gavin Thennis chipped in two hits. Hunter Wallis doubled in the fifth inning and Aaron Fuzesy tripled to score him.
Tenney, Eric Cockhill and Manu Melo all walked twice and the Senators were credited with eight stolen bases on Wednesday.
Adam Jones collected two hits from atop Missoula’s lineup. Connor Jordan drove in the Mavericks only run with a single in the second and pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Five different Mavericks picked up hits in the loss.
Winners of 12 of their last 13 games, the Senators return home Thursday for an exhibition game against the Pioneer League’s Great Falls Voyagers.
First pitch for the seven-inning exhibition is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Kindrick Legion Field.
Admission is free for fans and there will be a meet and greet from approximately 4:30-5.
The exhibition will feature Senator pitchers and catchers pitching to Senators batters with Voyagers players in the field. Voyagers pitchers and catchers will pitch to Voyager batters with Senators players in the field.
“I will be batting everyone and using a new pitcher each inning, pretty much,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Letting the kids have a great time and enjoy the experience.”
