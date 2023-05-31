Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BOZEMAN — Manu Melo homered in his return to the lineup (out since May 10 with an injury) and Aaron Fuzesy doubled twice on his way to a 3-for-4, three-RBI game in the Helena Senators’ 15-7 conference-opening win over Bozeman on Wednesday night.

Helena won Game 2 of the Montana-Alberta Class AA conference doubleheader 7-3 behind Walker Bennett’s 4-for-4 performance, improving to 20-4 overall and 2-0 in league play.

The Senators scored in every inning but the seventh of Game 1, anchored by a six-run first in which Fuzesy and Sam Ark each picked up two-RBI singles.

Bozeman’s Josh Woodberry cleared the bases with a three-run triple in the sixth as part of a three-hit, four-RBI effort.

Austin Cooper added two hits and scored twice for the Bucks.

Melo walked twice and scored five runs for the Senators, while Bennett finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Luke Dowdy allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and five walks across five innings of work. He struck out five, including the last batter he faced.

Dylan Willcut gave up three unearned runs in an inning of relief and Colt Tietje fired a scoreless seventh.

Bennett doubled twice in Game 2, including in the Senators’ three-run sixth inning, and totaled three RBI.

Seth Nielsen tossed six innings of two-hit, three-run baseball, striking out five. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and worked out of a jam in that frame to preserve, at the time, a one-run Senators lead.

Helena’s Bohden Bahnmiller collected three hits in the Game 2 victory and Ark added two knocks and a pair of RBI.

The Senators return home to play Great Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m.