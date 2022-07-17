HELENA — The Helena Senators swept a conference doubleheader against the Lethbridge Elks on Saturday to improve their win streak to a nice, round number that represents the longest such streak in program history, according to Helena Independent Record columnist and sports historian Curt Synness.
Let’s take a look at some numbers that stand out from this five-week long streak:
1 walk-off. Eric Cockhill tripled with one out in the seventh to tie the game and Mike Hurlbert did the same with a sacrifice fly an inning later. Trysten Mooney, who singled to lead-off extras, then scored on wild pitch to send fans home happy on July 2. Helena remained undefeated in Keith Sell Tournament pool play with the win and captured a second consecutive tournament championship two days later.
2 one-run games. June 25 against the ETC Knights as part of a tournament in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and the aforementioned walk-off against the Calgary Bucks on July 2.
3 players hitting .400-plus. Plenty of numbers on this list show the offensive prowess of the Senators, and Trysten Mooney, Mike Hurlbert and Walker Bennett have been at the forefront of that. Mooney and Hurlbert are each hitting north of .450 since June 11, while Bennett is 21-for-48 (.438) with a 1.000 OPS.
4 games won in the last at-bat (not counting run rules). June 11 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 5-3 win over the Billings Royals. June 25 with one run in the top of the seventh in a 4-3 win over the ETC Knights. July 2 with two runs in the bottom of the eight in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Bucks and July 6 with nine runs in the top of the eighth in a 15-6 win over the Missoula Mavericks.
9.3 runs per game. The Senators’ bats have definitely heated up with the weather. Nine times during this win streak Helena has scored 10-plus runs. That includes a season-high 21 runs on Thursday against Great Falls and back-to-back 13-run outbursts on Saturday in a conference doubleheader against Lethbridge.
.236 opponent batting average against. For how good the Senators’ bats have been, their pitching staff has been better. In 131 innings, Helena hurlers own a combined 1.92 ERA and have struck out nearly twice as many batters (93) as they have walked (48). In nearly 25 percent of those innings, Senators pitchers have retired the opposition in order, and in 45 percent of the total frames, it’s taken 13 pitches or less to record three outs.
.361 team batting average. Up and down the batting order players are hitting. Eight Senators are averaging north of .350 and three more are hitting better than .300 during this win streak. Five starters have walked more than they’ve struck out and 10 sport OPSs of at least .889. The team OPS is currently .964 (.469 on-base, .495 slug).
15 wins by five or more runs. That includes nine of the last 10 games. The Senators own a plus-128 run differential during this win streak, meaning they outscore opponents by more than six runs per game, on average.
54 stolen bases. That’s 2.7 steals per game, which somehow feels low considering how much the Senators like to run. They’ve been successful at a 93.1 percent clip and have been caught just four times since June 11. On the season, Helena is 136-for-147 (92.5 percent) in the stolen base department.
Plus-154 quality at-bat differential. Eighteen times Helena has produced a higher quality at-bat total than its opponent. Only once has the number been negative – in the Senators’ walk-off win against Calgary on July 2. A quality at-bat is defined as the following: “any one of: three pitches after two strikes, six-plus pitch at-bat, extra-base hit, hard-hit ball, walk, sacrifice bunt, sacrifice fly.”
20 consecutive wins…and counting.
