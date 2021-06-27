The Helena Senators have big aspirations this season and on Sunday, they got to raise a trophy as back-to-back wins resulted in them winning the Treasure State Tournament.
On the final day of the tournament in Bozeman, the Senators started fast and cruised to a 13-1 win over Eastside Baseball Club.
Tyler Tenney was stellar on the mound for the Senators, who got their 30th win, as he allowed just one run and one hit in a game that ended in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Trysten Mooney was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Forest Suero drove in four runs, scored three times and had two hits, including a two-bagger. Cy Miller also had a double and two RBI, while Hunter Bratcher added a hit and drove in two runs of his own.
The win advanced Helena into the championship game with the Reno Knights TSS and the Senators brought home a trophy thanks to a 4-2 triumph over a team that was previously unbeaten during the tournament.
Victor Scott got the win for Helena after allowing just two runs on eight hits in a complete-game victory. Ethan Keintz and Suero did their part at the plate as each was credited with two hits to lead Helena.
Tenney started the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third that scored Keintz. Suero, who was named MVP of the tournament, drove home a run on a single in the fourth and Helena added two insurance runs later to hang on for the win, which was the fifth in sixth games. Quinn Belcher also won defensive MVP for the tournament.
The Senators (31-10) are scheduled to be at home Monday against a team from Fairfield, California. The first pitch at Kindrick Legion Field will go out at 1 p.m.
Reps drop two on final day of Cloninger Classic
On the final day of the Cloninger Classic, the Helena Reps played early and dropped consecutive games to the Bozeman Bucks (12-4) and the Pocatello Reps by a score of 11-2.
Tycen Mooney continued his hot streak at the plate after a 4-for-4 performance Saturday night, and had a hit in addition to a pair of RBI. Sam Ark also pitched in with two hits. Bozeman was led by Cole Smith, who was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. CJ Shirley got the win for Bozeman, while Joey Seliskar was handed the loss for Helena.
The Reps managed just three hits against Pocatello in their final game of the day Sunday. Colt Tiejte had one of those hits and also had both RBI. Eric Cockhill lost the decision for Helena. TJ Edginton got the win for the Rebels. Kache Stucki aided Pocatello's efforts with two hits and five RBI.
Helena finished the tournament with a record of 1-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.