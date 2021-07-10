The Helena Senators got back in the win column on Saturday at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, winning consecutive games in pool play.
Helena, which started the day on five-game losing skid, rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Kelly Ryan Pride in the first of two games on Saturday. The Senators notched their second win over the 39ers by a score of 9-1.
In the first game, Victor Scott got the complete-game win for Helena after going all seven innings, allowing four runs and nine hits but striking out two. Tyler Tenney continued to shine at the plate with three hits and two doubles. Ethan Keintz was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, while Forest Suero also notched an extra-base hit (2B). Gavin Thennis added two hits; Cy Miller had one hit but finished with three RBI.
Helena jumped out to a 5-0 lead and allowed four runs in the sixth but scored five runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to put the win on ice.
In game two for Helena, the Senators used two hits and four RBI from Michael Hurlburt, as well as a strong effort from Tenney on the mound to win their second straight. Tenny gave up just two hits and surrendered zero runs in three innings as Helena built a 7-0 lead. He also struck out six.
Matt Burton, Will Brent, Quinn Belcher, Eamon Burke, and Judson Seliskar had one hit apiece in the win for the Senators.
Helena is now 40-15 on the season and will close out pool play on Sunday.
