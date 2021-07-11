After winning two games on Saturday at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, the Helena Senators had a repeat performance on Sunday.
The Senators opened Sunday against the Yankton Bucks and notched 10 hits in five innings to win 9-1. The game was stopped early due to the run rule. Ethan Keintz got the win on the mound after allowing three hits, one run and striking out three.
Matt Burton led the onslaught offensively, going 4-for-4, notching two doubles and driving in two runs. He also scored three times. Michael Hurlburt also notched two hits and drove in three runs, including one in the third as Helena scored five to break the game open and take an 8-0 lead.
Tyler Tenney, Victor Scott, Judson Seliskar and Hunter Wallis all pitched in with hits for the Senators. Tenney was also credited with two RBIs. The Helena defense was also sharp, avoiding any errors.
Helena then took on the Lino Lakes Cougars and again, the Senators grabbed an early advantage thanks to some timely hitting.
After drawing two walks to help load the bases, Victor Scott came through with a two-run single as the Senators jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Scott added to Helena's lead with an RBI single. The Cougars rallied but Helena cruised to a 9-4 win.
Hurlburt got the win for Helena on the mound after surrendering just one hit in three innings pitched. Tenney, Forest Suero and Cade Coate all contributed with two hits each in the win.
Helena is now 4-1 in pool play. The tournament continues Monday.
