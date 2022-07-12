MISSOULA — It is almost weird for Connor Jordan to be called by his given name.
The 6-foot-2-inch imposing Missoula Mavericks first baseman and 2022 Missoula Hellgate graduate of course likes being called his first name, but there is another name he has that was given to him in little league in third grade.
His old coach at the time watched Jordan run out of the batters box and immediately thought he ran like Major League Baseball player Pablo Sandoval — who was also known as Kung Fu Panda. Jordan ran a bit slow and may have plodded along the base pads as a bigger kid, but he has always had power from the box like the pro player his nickname was inspired by.
So, instead of copying the former Major League player's nickname, Jordan became simply known as Panda.
"It kinda stuck," Jordan said after the Mavericks held off Great Falls in the nightcap of a doubleheader Monday night. "Literally, people know me by Panda."
Go to a Legion baseball game anywhere the Mavericks go, and you will hear chants of 'Panda.' Public address announcers know to loudly proclaim "Panda is up to bat" often not even saying his full name.
Some in the sport only know him as his nickname, questioning who you might be talking about when you say "Connor Jordan."
From radio calls from the home broadcast in Missoula to opposing fans and radio calls out in Rapid City, South Dakota, at the Firecracker Tournament, his nickname is as far reaching as any in the sport.
He's even heard it in the hallways at Hellgate.
"It's pretty insane honestly," he said. "I just don't know what to say sometimes when people call me 'Connor.' Especially if it is my friends but if it is someone random I don't care. Honestly, I prefer to be called 'Panda' by my friends. ... It was pretty awesome to be known as a pretty notable nickname."
Jordan and the Mavericks downed the Great Falls Chargers with a flurry of runs in the fifth and sixth innings at home Monday to snag their first conference win of the season. The win in the nightcap, which followed a loss in which the Chargers pulled off a six-run, two-out rally in the seventh inning to shock the hosts.
The win snapped an 0-5 conference start. It's a definitely relief for Jordan and the team to finally get that first win in league play.
"It felt good and we are feeling confident," he said. "It feels good to actually close one out. We are ready for Wednesday and ready for Thursday. We got Bozeman and Billings, so we should be good there."
Jordan went for just one hit in the doubleheader but made a number of clean plays at first, including a few scoops on low throws his way and a few timely snags on high foul balls that he was able to get underneath.
The Mavericks will look to keep momentum after the win over Great Falls with a doubleheader in Bozeman Wednesday. The first game is set for 5 p.m.
