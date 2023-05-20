LAUREL — A marvelous pitching performance by right-hander Brock Johnson highlighted the Powell (Wyoming) Pioneers' sweep of the Laurel Dodgers in American Legion baseball here Saturday.

Powell pushed across a run in the top of the third inning and went on to top the Dodgers 1-0 in a pitcher's duel in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second contest, Powell scored five runs in the top of the fifth to break a 6-all tie in an 11-6 victory.

The Dodgers fell to 4-6 with the pair of defeats. Powell improved to 9-5 after a 0-4 start to the season.

In the opener, Powell totaled four hits and the Dodgers three. Powell made one fielding error and Laurel two. Johnson went the full seven innings and only allowed three hits while fanning 16. He didn't walk a single batter and threw 89 pitches.

"He was pitcher of the year last year as a sophomore in Wyoming. He is a good pitcher and a good kid," Pioneers coach Jason Borders told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "This was the best game I've seen him throw. He's had games with 10 or 11 strikeouts. Sixteen is pretty phenomenal. Everything was working today. He was throwing hard. His curveball was working."

For Laurel, Reece Dolecheck pitched seven innings and allowed four hits and one run (unearned). Dolecheck fanned six and walked one.

In the second game, Trey Stenerson batted 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for Powell. Dalton Worstell was 1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs and Cole Fauskee plated two runners for the Pioneers.

For Laurel, Jace Buchanan batted 3 for 4, including a double, with a run and two RBIs. Louis Nagy was 1 for 2 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Evan Caton doubled and singled and scored once. Dolecheck and Maverick Hoppman were both 2 for 4 for the Dodgers.

Laurel will next play at the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. May 27-29. The Pioneers are also scheduled to play at the tourney and are slated to meet the Dodgers on May 27.