BILLINGS — Colter Wilson threw six stellar innings and the Billings Scarlets defeated the Bozeman Bucks 6-1 in American Legion baseball Sunday at Pirtz Field.

The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was canceled due to excessive lightning. The Scarlets improved to 13-3 with the victory.

Wilson only allowed three hits and one run (earned). He walked one, hit two batters, and struck out nine.

Rocco Gioioso threw the final inning for Billings, walking one and fanning one.

After the Bucks scored their lone run in the top of the second, the Scarlets answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Billings tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third to lead 5-1.

Jaxson Brandt batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Scarlets. Leadoff batter Jaden Sanchez was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Nick Schneider and Zach Stewart both crossed the plate twice for Billings.

Overall, Billings had nine hits and Bozeman three. Both teams played perfect defense.

The Scarlets and their city rival the Billings Royals will meet for the first time this year Friday at Pirtz Field at 7 p.m.