HELENA — Some moments are simply tailor-made to persist in a person's memory for a lifetime.
In the sixth inning of Monday night’s game at Kindrick Legion Field, one of those moments arrived for Helena Senators outfielder Eric Cockhill.
In front of friends, family and a jam-packed crowd, and on Senior Night no less, the Helena Capital grad blasted the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a two-run home run.
“That’s the furthest I’ve ever seen him hit a ball,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.
Cockhill, realizing the distance of his hit, began letting his emotions show as he rounded second base on his home run trot. To the roars of the hometown faithful, Cockhill pumped his fist and yelled to celebrate the first long-ball since his youth league days.
“I was very fired up,” Cockhill said. “No. 1, it was a spark plug for our team – we really needed some energy. No. 2, I haven’t done that in a very long time, so it felt amazing to finally get out of my slump and be able to put a bat on the ball.”
“You gotta get them fired up sometimes and if that’s the way to do it, that’s the way to do it. We came alive after that.”
Cockhill plans to play football at Concordia College, an NCAA Division III school in Minnesota, but not before he, and his teammates, make a run at defending the Senators’ Class AA American Legion baseball state championship in Billings, beginning Wednesday.
While Cockhill’s home run spurred a four-run inning for Helena – cutting Missoula’s advantage to 10-7 – the Senators dropped just their 12th game of the season, losing to the Mavericks 13-7.
“We took some good at-bats, hit some balls hard, and more importantly, didn’t get anybody hurt,” Burnett said. “From 8U baseball on up, when you give guys free passes, it’s going to be tough to win games. Our relief pitching just didn’t get it done today.”
Monday’s non-conference game won’t impact Helena’s positioning as the No. 2 seed at state, or Missoula’s status as the No. 4 seed.
What it does do is continue to build confidence for a Mavericks team that won five of its final six conference contests and seems to be playing some of its best baseball of the season.
“We’re hitting the ball better and we’re playing better defense,” Missoula head coach Brent Hathaway said. “I think we had three errors tonight, but lately we haven’t been doing that. We brought three kids up and we’re getting them in the ball game. They’re showing great [things], they’re going to be super players for us in the future.”
Missoula opens tournament play on Wednesday against Great Falls. Provided both teams start the tournament 2-0, the Mavericks and Senators would meet again on Friday.
“We just want to go to Billings, relax, have some fun and see what happens,” Hathaway said. “I’ve been to enough of these. Things happen. Certain plays happen, bad luck, good luck, whatever it is, the guys that stay relaxed and don’t beat themselves have a chance.”
Conner Jordan hit a two-run home run of his own in the second inning and totaled three RBI against Helena. Mike Prather doubled and enjoyed a three-hit game while Nick Beem collected two hits and walked three times.
Eamon Higgins drove in two runs and Adam Jones walked and scored three times from atop Missoula’s lineup.
Helena’s eight seniors were recognized prior to Monday night’s first pitch.
Super-seniors Tyler Tenney and Mike Hurlbert, as well as seniors Trysten Mooney, Hunter Bratcher, Gavin Thennis, Tyler Cutler, Hunter Wallis and Cockhill, were joined by loved ones on the field and showered with cheers from the crowd.
While the game result wasn’t exactly something for Helena’s seniors to remember, the experience by itself, that of playing between the white lines of Kindrick Legion Field for the final time, is something those eight young men can carry with them forever.
“The community support was awesome,” Burnett said. “The crowd we had here – I don’t know how many [people] there were, but it was pretty special. For them to come out and watch these seniors play their final game here – just a special night for them. I think we sent them off right with our senior celebration. Something they can remember for years.”
Hurlbert fell just a home run shy of the cycle with his 4-for-4, three-RBI effort. Mooney was 2-for-3 with a walk and Tenney supplied a sixth inning sacrifice fly.
Bratcher walked twice from atop Helena’s lineup, Hunter Wallis reached on an error in the fourth and Gavin Thennis singled one batter later.
Cutler started the game on the mound and pitched into the third inning.
Cockhill finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He doubled into the left field corner in what could have been his final Kindrick at-bat.
Perhaps one day he’ll forget about that seventh inning at-bat, or perhaps not. What can be written in stone, however, is that the memory Cockhill will carry from Monday night won’t soon fade from his mind.
“I’m never going to forget that,” Cockhill said. “That’s going to be one to remember forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.