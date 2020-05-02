HELENA — After weeks of waiting to get back on the field, Cy Miller and the Helena Senators American Legion Baseball team was all set to start tryouts Thursday, when rain and lightning decided to get in the way.
"It was frustrating," Miller said. "We wanted to get out there and get the feel for it again. But due to the rain, it only made sense to push it back a day."
Finally, on Friday, the Senators were able to return to the field, with two 90-minute periods of tryouts.
In the sports world, baseball is one of the shining beacons of hope and over the past two days, Miller and the Senators were blessed with some glorious sunshine as they took to Kindrick Legion Field once again.
"It just feels good," Miller said. "It's so much better and a lot more reassuring. Getting to play again just gives you some hope."
The fact that games could follow if Montana is able to reach phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock's gradual plan for reopening is also encouraging. Group gatherings would still be limited to 50 people and under, but Jon Burnett, the Senators head coach thinks that's enough to play games.
"We think between the teams and the support staff, the people it takes to put the game on, we can keep it at or under that number," Burnett said.
Even if games start without fans, Miller said he can't wait.
"It will be awesome," Miller said. "It might be weird without fans to an extent. I try to block it out anyway and think about the game but it will definitely be different without the fans watching.
"It will be exciting to get to play with my buddies though," he added. "To get to go on bus trips and have fun together."
For Miller, who also played football at Helena Capital, where he was a standout receiver, baseball is fun, but it's serious too.
The senior who is set to graduate, said he planned to keep playing in college and will be choosing between some junior college offers, including one from Miles City Community College here in Montana.
Teams have interest in Miller mostly because of his pitching. He went 8-3 last season for the Senators in addition to notching two saves, striking out 63 and posting a 3.9 ERA in 70 innings pitched. Miller, who pointed to the strength of his arm, as well as his fastball as the key to getting outs consistently, held opponents to a .256 batting average against him.
"Velocity is one of my strengths," Miller said. "The fastball is my go-to pitch for sure."
Miller said he has a two-seam fastball, along with a four-seamer. That's on top of a changeup and curveball.
The rangy athlete can do more than just pitch though. As a wideout last season for the Bruins, he flashed his ability with 35 receptions for 537 yards and four touchdowns. That followed a junior season in which he caught 28 balls for 428 yards and three scores. His senior season also featured three touchdown passes, as Miller was able to show off of his arm.
The southpaw helped the Senators to a winning record last season at 30-25 and figures to be one of the top arms in the rotation when Helena starts playing games again, which could happen within a few weeks.
What will happen next is still an unknown, but for now, Miller, who said he picked up the game at a young age from his father, is enjoying the chance to get back on the diamond.
"It's so nice," Miller said. "It's just good to be with my buddies and being able to play baseball again."
