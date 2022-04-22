HELENA — There is something particularly special about Opening Day. It’s one of the more important dates on the calendar for fans of Major League Baseball, and no matter when your local baseball team (of any level) begins play, there’s just a certain atmosphere that accompanies the first games of the season.
Saturday is a date many Helena Senators players and fans have had circled on their calendars for weeks. Finally, Opening Day for legion baseball in Helena is here.
“It’s a tough night to sleep,” Senators infielder Gavin Thennis said of the lead-up to the first games. “It’s almost like a kid on Christmas morning, always thinking about how tomorrow is going to go – all the excitement. Just can’t wait to get to the field in the morning and go compete.”
Saturday begins the Senators’ Montana/Alberta American Legion Class AA State Championship defense. Helena won 54 games in 2021, beating the Billings Royals to claim the state hardware, before making a run in the Northwest Regional Tournament.
The Missoula Mavericks are in town for two non-conference games as the Senators test out a roster with plenty of new faces.
“It’s just excitement,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “The coaches are excited, the players are excited, the fans are excited. It’s the start of a new year. What you did last year doesn’t matter and everybody starts fresh. We’re excited to get out there and kinda break in some of these new guys who have never played Senators baseball before.”
Left-hander Hunter Bratcher will get the ball in game one for the Senators. Bratcher pitched 19 games in relief last season, compiling a 3.63 ERA in 36.2 innings. Bratcher was on the mound when the Senators clinched their state title after throwing 3.1 innings of one-run baseball last August.
He will be making his first-ever Senators start on Saturday.
“Just want to go in and throw strikes,” Bratcher said. “Let my defense back me up, don’t let them get people on base from walks and stuff like that. Just keep throwing strikes and trust my defense and be confident out there...
“I didn’t know if I’d be starting on the mound, but it will definitely be a cool experience and something special to start.”
Burnett said he doesn’t want his team putting too much pressure on themselves and had a conversation with the players to remind them of a simple fact.
“In the end it’s just baseball,” Burnett said. “It’s the same thing they’ve been doing since they were five or six years old and not to put too much pressure on themselves. If we can make the routine plays, if we can throw strikes and put the ball in play, we’ll have a chance of being a pretty good team.”
Thennis, who was All-Conference at second base last season, joins Bratcher and All-State catcher Trysten Mooney as returners who will play on Saturday. All-State utility man Mike Hurlbert and All-Conference shortstop Tyler Tenney will join the team once their collegiate baseball seasons end.
Eric Cockhill and Hunter Wallis, who totaled a combined 27 plate appearances for the Senators last season, will be stepping into bigger roles. Tyler Cutler and Luke Dowdy also have limited experience playing with Helena’s varsity squad.
First pitch against the Mavericks is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Kindrick Legion field. Game two is slated to begin around 3:30.
“I’m ready to win another state title,” Thennis said. “Last year was great and all, but new year and new focus. We have the experience and we have the talent to do it again and everybody on this team believes that we can do it again. I don’t think there’s a reason we shouldn’t.”
According to a Facebook post by Helena’s American Legion baseball program, concessions will not be served during the weekend due to plumbing issues at Kindrick. Because of that, Helena’s American Legion program is offering free admission to the weekend’s games and will allow outside food and beverages from fans.
The bathrooms at the stadium are still operational, according to the post.
