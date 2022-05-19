HELENA — Plenty of wind and chilly conditions did not stop the Helena Senators and Great Falls Voyagers from getting together for an evening of exhibition baseball inside Kindrick Legion Field.
Voyager pitchers and catchers pitched to Voyager batters and Senators players fielded balls in play. The sides flipped when Helena came to bat.
Not that the score will be entered into any record book, but Senators hitters pushed across four runs on eight hits in the seven-inning exhibition to Great Falls’ two runs and seven hits.
“I think it’s great,” Voyagers head coach Tommy Thompson said of the scrimmage. “We got to get on a bus, we got to play some live competition. This legion team is exceptionally good and we got to work on some things. We got to see some live pitching. Our pitchers, who did extremely well, got to play under the lights. Very positive for us. I think it’s positive for Helena…I think it was a great night of baseball.”
The Voyagers, who participate in the Pioneer League, open their season on Wednesday. Thursday night’s exhibition kicked off a slate of four scrimmages Great Falls will play leading up to Opening Day that culminate in a Sunday exhibition with the Great Falls Chargers American Legion team.
“First of all, lots of fun,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “They’re a bunch of great guys. They came out during BP and kinda mixed around with our guys and took balls off the bat. Can’t say enough about the experience for our players. Just [the players] getting to talk to the guys who have been where our guys hope to someday be.”
The Senators, winners of 10-straight games, sent all 17 players to the plate at least once and utilized seven different pitchers.
Tyler Tenney and Walker Bennett were credited with two hits each. Hunter Bratcher doubled in the fifth inning, and Will Lyng, Gavin Thennis and Hunter Wallis all picked up RBI in the exhibition.
As players reached base, Andre Goebel, the four-year-old son of Senators assistant coach Al Goebel, would race out of the dugout sporting his Senators helmet and sweatshirt to collect discarded bats.
Andre is something of a fixture around Helena’s legion program and did a great job as the Senators’ bat boy on Thursday night.
“Kinda with the theme of the night, we just wanted to have a good time,” Burnett said. “Andre is our team leader. He leads our cheers after games and all that. Just to have the chance to have him out here and experience that – just to see the excitement on his face makes it all worth it.”
For Tenney, the exhibition gave him an opportunity to get back on the mound. He led the Senators with 77.1 innings pitched last season and amassed a 3.08 ERA in 19 appearances.
After focusing solely on hitting during his freshman season at Miles Community College, the super senior knocked some rust off with a 23-pitch inning on Thursday.
“It feels good. I always love playing here and I love playing with this team,” Tenney said. “It just feels good to be back…It was a fun night. We just came out loose and knew we were going to have some fun…
“My arm is a little sore. It was getting a little tired pretty quick. It felt pretty good. I felt like I was throwing a good amount of strikes.”
The Senators will continue their non-conference schedule with a doubleheader against the Missoula Mavericks on Saturday. First pitch from Kindrick Legion Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
