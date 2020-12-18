BILLINGS — For years, Cameron McNamee wanted to attend a top-ranked East Coast college such as Harvard, Yale, MIT, Johns Hopkins or Columbia. The now-senior at Great Falls High School had the credentials to get accepted by schools of that caliber, and he expected to select one of them this year.
In August, McNamee received an email from Kevin Whitehead, the head baseball coach at the California Institute of Technology. The Division III program in Pasadena (which is about 10 miles north of Los Angeles) wanted McNamee to pitch there. McNamee didn't know much about Caltech but liked the idea of playing college baseball, so he did some online digging.
"He didn't really look at the West Coast until Caltech got on the radar," McNamee's father, Ed, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday. "Once he started doing his own research, he was like, 'You don't understand what kind of place this is.' "
Caltech is one of the most renowned and exclusive universities in the world, on the same tier as those aforementioned East Coast colleges. Cameron McNamee visited Caltech in October, and it quickly vaulted to the top of his list. He committed to the school last Saturday.
"It is a dream come true. I really don't think I could ask for more out of college," McNamee said Wednesday after a ceremonial signing. "I get to get a world-class education, and I get to play baseball at a school? Yeah, I'm gonna sign up for sure."
Happy to announce my commitment to continuing my academic and baseball career @Caltech . Go Beavers! @caltechbaseball #mtscores pic.twitter.com/SnEc6hQCCU— Cameron McNamee (@cammac42) December 17, 2020
Caltech has consistently landed near the top of national and global university rankings: No. 11 in this year's Center for World University Rankings, No. 9 on the 2021 U.S. News & World Report national list, Forbes' No. 8 in America, No. 8 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, No. 3 in Times Higher Education's U.S. rankings.
The other top 10 schools in the U.S. News & World Report's rankings have enrollments of at least 4,500. Caltech has 938 students. Its acceptance rate is about 7%, and USA Today and Niche declared it the most difficult American college to get into.
McNamee still has a hard time believing he was admitted.
"It's kind of unreal," said McNamee, who is one of two students in Great Falls High history to get into Caltech, according to Ed. "To find a place where you're surrounded by people who enjoy learning things and enjoy knowledge, have a real passion for things like that, that's a special thing, and I think that Caltech will definitely offer me that."
McNamee considered Beloit (Wisconsin) College for baseball, but he leaned more toward the elite East Coast schools and the University of Chicago (he got accepted into Montana State, as well).
"I was definitely a student-athlete, student before an athlete," McNamee said.
To get to play baseball at a school as good as Caltech is like "having your cake and eating it too," he added.
Baseball played almost no role in McNamee's admission. The left-hander is no slouch (he was named the Great Falls Chargers' most valuable pitcher in each of the last two seasons), but being a good player didn't give him an edge over other applicants. When Whitehead recruits, his focus is about 10% athletic and 90% academic.
"If you're getting into Caltech, it's because you're a Caltech student. There are no exceptions being made," Whitehead said. "I couldn't get Babe Ruth accepted if he doesn't have the academic background."
To get into Caltech, a student needs an impressive transcript with strong science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experience, lots of extracurricular activities and a compelling and well-written application, per Whitehead.
"Cameron was able to embody what Caltech was looking for on all three of those fronts," Whitehead said.
McNamee has a 4.0 grade-point average and is ranked No. 1 in his class. His ACT score is 33 (out of 36). He is currently taking AP government (which Ed teaches), AP English and AP Spanish at GFHS, and he's enrolled in physics and statistics courses at Great Falls College MSU. McNamee, who took AP biology as a sophomore, has finished all of the math and science courses available at GFHS.
McNamee swims for the Bison, who are coached by his father. He is the student body vice president, prom king, homecoming royalty and is involved in the National Honors Society. Community service with the Chargers has also looked good on college applications, he said.
A large part of McNamee's intelligence and worth ethic come from his parents, he said. Ed earned a teaching degree from Montana Western, sociology and criminology degrees from the University of Montana and a master's degree in education from the University of Great Falls (now Providence). McNamee's mother, Erica, graduated from UGF with a teaching degree.
McNamee has calculus books in his room that he's read since middle school. He likes origami. Around the age of 4, he was so obsessed with space bags that Ed and Erica gave him some of the vacuum-sealed storage items as a Christmas gift.
"Ever since he was little, he had a genuine curiosity for things," Ed said. "I'm really proud of him. I'm proud of all the things he's done and the person he's become. … Hopefully someday he's going to be somebody that not just Great Falls but all of Montana can be proud to say is from here."
McNamee intends to study computer science at Caltech, but he doesn't have any firm plans yet. His only goal right now is to graduate "and do cool things," he said. One of the reasons he chose Caltech is because it offers many courses and doesn't force students to pick a lane.
The October visit sold Caltech to McNamee. He loved the sunny Southern California weather and the nearby beaches, and he was impressed by Whitehead and his program. As McNamee stood on the Beavers' baseball field, he could see the famous Griffith Observatory sitting atop Mount Hollywood. The view stuck with the ever-curious lefty.
"If I can go someplace and enjoy the sun and be surrounded by people just like me," McNamee said, "that's where I want to be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.