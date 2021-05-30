GILLETTE, Wyo. — Lukas Grelund homered and Austin Vonskike tripled Saturday as Jackson Hole, Wyoming, defeated the Laurel Dodgers 6-3 in extra innings at the Spring Classic Tournament here.
Jackson scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning in rallying for the victory.
Xander Witt, Grelund and Bridger Hammond all had two hits for the winners. Hammond drove in two runs.
Ricky Temporal had two of Laurel's eight hits.
Austin Vonskike was the winning pitcher in relief for Jackson.
In a three-inning second game Saturday, the Gillette Riders downed Laurel 15-0. The Riders scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Gillette's eight hits included doubles by Joey Sturdenet, Mason Drube and Zane Eliason. Drube, Sturdenet and Brody Richardson drove in two runs apiece.
Laurel was limited to four singles by Tanner Knaub, Richie Cortese, Ricky Temporal and Ian Bauer.
On Sunday, Casper held Laurel to one hit in a 5-0 seven-inning victory. Reece Dolechek had the Dodgers' lone hit.
In the Dodgers' second game at the Spring Classic on Sunday, they fell 6-2 to the Bozeman Bucks AA. The Bucks' Jake Vigen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Corbin Holzer was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Preston Fliehman was 2-4 with two runs for the Bucks, who improved to 11-8. Two Bozeman pitchers, starter Chris Wrench and reliever Michael Armstrong, held Laurel to a pair of hits.
Cortese had two RBIs for the Dodgers. Jaxon Wittmayer pitched the full seven innings for Laurel (2-10).
