HELENA — Brian Knight has carried a piece of the Helena American Legion baseball program he was a member of growing up with him to every MLB park he’s worked in over the last year.

Knight, who said 2023 is his 29th year in professional baseball, is working on year No. 13 as a full-time MLB umpire. His father, Jim Knight, was a leader in the Helena community and spent a lifetime officiating ASA Softball, American Legion, Pioneer League, and Frontier Conference (and everything in between) games.

Jim passed away in 2021 after a prolonged battle with cancer and last year the Helena Senators honored his life with special jerseys and the first-ever Jim Knight Memorial Award presented to player Tyler Tenney.

It’s one of those jerseys – which features a logo that reads “In memory of Jim Knight” on the upper left chest – that Brian wears in the locker room before every MLB game he umpires.

“It’s very, very cool,” Brian said on Tuesday. “I’m representing the legion in every major league ballpark I go to.”

This year’s Jim Knight Night is scheduled for Wednesday when the second annual award that bears his name will be presented to “the player that best demonstrates integrity, sportsmanship, character and Jim’s passion for the game of baseball.”

The award is voted on by the Helena umpire pool.

“When you think back on how much time dad spent at that ballpark – my earliest memories are at Kindrick Legion Field,” Brian said.

“I feel like I grew up there. I know how much that place meant to him, so I think it’s really awesome what [the Senators] are doing.”

Jim attended the Bill Kinnaman Umpire School and graduated in 1982. He’d later go on to become the Montana ASA Umpire-In-Chief and Montana American Legion UIC, and umpire in 21 state legion baseball tournaments and five regional tournaments.

Three times he traveled to Lewistown, Idaho, to officiate the NAIA World Series.

“He never became a professional umpire, but his passion for umpiring was unparalleled to anyone I’ve met,” Brian said. “He loved it more than anybody I’ve ever known. He loved baseball and he loved his job as an umpire.”

Brian said his passion for umpiring came from his father.

He spent most of his childhood around the world of umpiring, interacting with Pioneer League officials at the stadium or when Jim would invite them over for dinner. The father-son duo shared the field on numerous occasions throughout the years, first in the mid-1990s for some high school-aged fast-pitch softball games, and most notably in the late-1990s during an exhibition between the Oakland A’s and Huntsville Stars.

One of Brian’s earliest memories of sharing a diamond with his old man came during his playing days with the Senators.

With Jim behind the plate, Brian check-swung and was called out by his father, a transaction that upset the crowd and team management alike.

The one person who wasn’t upset? Brian, who sided with his father.

“I kinda knew at that point that [umpiring] was gonna be a little more than just a hobby,” Brian said. “I could kinda tell I had that in my blood, I guess, when I’m standing up to the parents of my teammates defending a call that my dad made on me.”

Jim offered to pay for Brian to attend Brinkman-Froemming Umpire School in Florida, and was “really proud” to send his son to the same school, albeit in a different state under new ownership, that he attended roughly a decade prior.

Building upon the foundation that watching his father created, Brian excelled, and six years after graduating umpire school, made his MLB debut.

It took another 10 years (until 2011) for Brian to become a full-time MLB umpire, filling one of only 68 positions at the time. In a full circle moment, Jim became his son’s biggest fan, often offering tips and tricks and being a pillar to lean upon.

Unfortunately, that went away when Jim passed.

“When dad passed, there was a huge void in my day-to-day operation,” Brian said. “He watched every single game I ever worked in the big leagues, which by the time he passed away was over 1,800 games…

“I would always get instant feedback from him by text message or he’d call me. We talked every day, and when that went away, that left a huge void.”

The desire to finish a career he started nearly three decades ago took hold for Brian, pushing him through the intense travel requirements and extended periods of time away from family to new career heights that saw Brian umpire in his first league championship series in 2022.

Now, there’s only one box left to check in a career inspired by his father: umpire in a World Series.

“The motivation is to go out every night and work as hard as I can despite how the weather is, or how tired I am, or when the last day off I had was, to try to live up to what dad would expect me to do,” Brian said.

Jim loved people, and in a social profession like umpiring, that was key. It’s also what friends and family remember most about Jim, that and his love for baseball.

“He loved officiating the sport of baseball and he loved being a part of the baseball culture in Helena,” Brian said. “He did exactly what he wanted to do…He loved it through and through.”

Brian has followed in those footsteps, and on Wednesday, when a life well-lived is being celebrated, he’ll be traveling to New York ahead of the Mets-Dodgers series that begins on Friday.

The Senators’ conference doubleheader, against the Missoula Mavericks, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.