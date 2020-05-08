MISSOULA — Baseball could be returning to Missoula and the state of Montana sooner rather than later.
The return of games would be possible once Gov. Steve Bullock moves the state’s reopening to phase two, allowing gatherings of up to 50 people, likely meaning no fans. That’s what the Missoula Mavericks are waiting to hear about after wrapping up tryouts and naming their rosters this week in anticipation of the return of sports following the nationwide shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
The Montana-Alberta Legion Baseball administrators already approved the return to practices, and the Mavs could be the first team to return to playing a live sporting event in not only Montana but maybe the country if their season gets underway soon.
“I hadn’t even thought about that, but it is crazy,” Mavs manager Brent Hathaway said after a sunny Friday practice at Lindborg-Cregg Field. “We will play when they say, ‘Go.’ Whenever they say, ‘OK, we’re in phase two,’ I bet we’re playing within two days, if not one day. Everything we’re doing, we’re fully anticipating that we’re going to be playing games.”
The Mavs followed social distancing guidelines of being six feet away from each other during their tryouts, which started Monday with 90-minute sessions. There was no sharing of bats or catchers gear because most players had their own or had exclusive use of equipment the Mavs kept at the park. There was also hand sanitizer in the dugout to be used and a spray to wipe down equipment.
The players spent time in the batting cages and took infield grounders and outfield fly balls while keeping distance between one another. They would normally play intrasquad scrimmages so the coaches could evaluate players in live action and situational baseball, but they weren’t able to do that because of the proximity of catcher and batter or a fielder holding a baserunner.
“Tryouts weren’t as bad as I had thought they might be,” said Hathaway, who's heading into his 30th season as the Missoula manager. “I was kind of surprised it worked out as well as it did. I felt we had a good read on the kids.
“Every kid that we had in the winter warehouse turned out for tryouts, every single one. That was a huge advantage because we had already spent a pretty good amount of time working with them and getting to see what their skill set was.”
The Mavs named 16 players to their AA roster, 17 to A and 18 to B. The AA team returns seven starters, one player who came off the bench and two players who split time between AA and A.
Catcher Tradd Richardson is one of two college players who are still age-eligible and returned to the team. His season at Lassen Community College in northern California was canceled after 25 games, so he returned to the Mavs sooner than expected, going through tryouts to earn a spot.
“It’s a great opportunity to come back and just stay dialed in,” Richardson said. “With this whole thing going on, a bunch of other states, they would kill to have this opportunity to play. I know most of my teammates back in college, they don’t get the opportunity to play this summer, so I feel really lucky to be able to play.”
Dane Fraser also decided to rejoin the team when his season at Yakima Valley College in central Washington was canceled after 12 games and the summer ball he was planning to play in the Expedition League in North Dakota was postponed.
“I really hope we get to play because this team, I think we’re going to do something special,” Fraser said. “This team is special. You can tell already. I thought we looked really good for a high school team, looked like we had been practicing for a while, so I’m very excited. Everyone just seems happy to be out here, and that’s what I love to see.”
All the work put in by the coaches, players and field staff has been done without any promise of the season being played or a start date being known. And there's the potential for the season to be halted if things get worse again as the state reopens more and more. On top of that, the regional tournaments and World Series are canceled, with the state tournament being the ultimate goal.
“At least we’re out here. That’s all that matters,” Fraser said. “Just the opportunity, just the fact that no one else is playing baseball, like no one else in America is even getting it, so I feel fortunate enough to even be on a baseball field right now. So, I might as well play it as best I can and try and to be a leader to these guys.”
Richardson added: “It’s just the enjoyment of the game and the striving to play and everybody wants to play, everybody wants to get out there and have games to play this summer and just have that experience this summer. I think that’s enough to keep us motivated and knowing we’re one of the only states that gets to be out there and do something about it.”
Hathaway has noticed the players’ desires to get back to playing, hearing that some of them met up at baseball fields to practice and seeing them already practicing at Lindborg-Cregg Field when he got there to set up for tryouts each day this week.
In anticipation of the season starting, the team bus has been tuned up for road trips, uniforms will be handed out Saturday and the backstop netting at the field will be put up Tuesday.
“This group has been really focused, really anxious to get started,” Hathaway said. “I’m really eager to get started, and they’ve got twice the energy level I do. So, motivation is not a factor. They are really happy to be out here.
“There’s a real appreciation for getting to play again. You can tell the kids are just stoked to be back out here. It’s not like, ‘I got to go practice.’ It’s like, ‘Sweet, we get to go out and practice and do things.’ That’s been a bright spot.”
As far as playing games, the plan is to pick up with the schedule with wherever they would be if the season was never delayed. For the Mavs, that could mean first playing against Helena on Wednesday, Bozeman on May 16, the Bitterroot Red Sox on May 17 or in the tournament they host the weekend of Memorial Day.
The two AA Canadian teams won’t be able to play if the US-Canada border isn’t reopened by June 21, Hathaway said. If that happens, the US teams may play each other an extra time to fill up their league schedule.
The state tournament has already been moved back from July 23-27 to Aug. 5-9 to allow 10 more days for added conference games or makeup games with Canadian teams. If the Canadian teams don't play, Hathaway said it was voted for the A champion to join the AA tournament so that there are eight teams.
The Mavs’ out-of-state tournaments are also in question. During phase one and phase two, people who travel to Montana from other states have to quarantine for 14 days, which would cost them games. They also have to check rules in place for the state to which they’re traveling.
The Mavs are scheduled to play in Coeur d’Alene and South Dakota. Their tournament in Lewistown, Idaho, has been canceled, so they got into a tournament in Bozeman, but all the other teams are from outside Montana, so they could end up playing the Bucks with a doubleheader for three consecutive days.
“We just want to play,” Hathaway said. “It’s not ideal, but we just want to play. The kids want to develop. We’ll play. I’m 100% sure we’ll get to play.
“It is so nice to be back out here. This is my favorite place in the world, to be out here hanging out with these kids. The only thing better is a win.”
