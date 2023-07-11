KALISPELL — The Kalispell Lakers won twice over a Billings Royals team coming off a strong weekend at a tournament in Salt Lake City, defeating the visitors by scores of 3-2 and 5-1 in American Legion baseball play Tuesday.

The Royals went 3-2 overall and made to a final-day tournament bracket during their extended stay in Utah that ended Sunday, but were unable to secure a win upon their immediate return to Big Sky Country against the Lakers.

The first game was tight throughout as Kalispell took a 1-0 lead after the first inning before Billings stormed back with one-run frames in the third and fourth to take a 2-1 advantage. But a two-run response from the Lakers in the fifth inning got them back in front, which they rode out the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Kayden Keith had the Royals' only RBI of the day, coming off of a double. Seven different Billings players tallied up hits in Game 1, but the squad was unable to string enough offense together to get past Kalispell, even with starter Davis Mosier being solid on the mound with three earned runs allowed on five hits with four strikeouts.

In Game 2, Kalispell did all of its damage in the bottom of the fifth inning when it pelted the Royals for what would be all five of its runs scored. That barrage negated Billings' 1-0 cushion that it had been holding since the second inning, which was caused by a RBI base hit from Nathan Kojetin.

Billings starter Jaiden Turner went five innings, striking out five but also giving up five earned runs off of seven hits in the process. Ethan Moore came on in relief for the sixth inning, not allowing the Lakers to do any further damage.

The Royals play at Kalispell again at 1 p.m. Wednesday.