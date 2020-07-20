406 logo

It's been a tough six-day stretch for the Missoula Mavericks.

The Class AA Mavs dropped their sixth game in a row and third straight to the Kalispell Lakers on Monday afternoon, 4-3, at Griffin Field. The Lakers stretched their winning streak to 11 games in a row.

The Lakers (28-7) struck for a run in the first inning and the score stayed at 1-0 until the sixth. Jack Corriveau drove in the run with a two-out RBI single off Mavs starting pitcher Alex Certel.

Missoula (18-23) evened the score in the top of the sixth. Dane Fraser ripped a one-out double and scored on a two-out single by Christian Dill.

Kalispell answered with three in the bottom half. Corriveau connected for a two-RBI triple and later scored on an infield error.

Trailing 4-1, Missoula answered in the seventh but came up a run short. Fraser ripped a two-RBI double with two outs.

The Mavs out-hit the Lakers, 7-3. Fraser piled up a game-high three hits and teammate Ayden Markovich added two. 

Missoula will host the Helena Senators in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

