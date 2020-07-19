Determined to snap a long winning streak for the Kalispell Lakers, the Missoula Mavericks put themselves in perfect position to do so in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday night.
But the Lakers rallied from a six-run deficit to force extra innings, then scored in the ninth to beat the visiting Mavs, 8-7. The win was Kalispell's ninth in a row.
The second game did not start until after 8 p.m. The result was not available at press time but may be found by logging on to missoulian.com.
Missoula (18-21) looked good early in the opener. The Mavericks were motivated to snap a three-game skid and jumped on Lakers starting pitcher Danny Kernan.
Bridger Johnson singled and scored on an Ayden Markovich triple in the first inning. Missoula added four runs in the second frame, cashing in on a Charlie Kirgan two-RBI double and a Markovich sacrifice fly.
Missoula stretched its lead to 6-0 with a two-out rally that netted a pair of runs in the fourth off Kernan. Markovich and Kirgan scored when Sky Palmer hit a ground ball that resulted in an infield throwing error.
The Lakers came alive in the bottom of the fourth against Mavericks starter Zach Hangas. Caden Willis hit an RBI double and Kirnan added a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Kalispell kept chipping away in the next three frames to force extra innings in a game scheduled for seven. Ethan Diede hit an RBI single in the fifth, Kobe Berlund added an RBI single in the sixth and the hosts made a dramatic two-out rally in the seventh, with Hayden Vaughn ripping an RBI double and Jack Corriveau stealing home to knot the score.
The teams traded runs in the eighth before the Lakers (26-7) took advantage of two walks and an error to score the winning run in the ninth.
The Mavs will host the Helena Senators in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.