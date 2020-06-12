BILLINGS — The Kalispell Lakers took both ends of a doubleheader from the Billings Royals in an American Legion baseball matchup Friday at Pirtz Field.

In the first game, Ethan Diede went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run in the first inning to lead Kalispell to a 9-2 victory. Diede drove in three runs, while teammate Caden Willis added two RBIs.

The Royals, who were plagued by four fielding errors, had 11 hits but scored its two runs in the first inning and were held scoreless after that by Kalispell starter A.J. Wael. Wael pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking one.

The Lakers took the second game by a 3-2 score. They got the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh when Caden Willis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Reid Barrows.

Billings’ Noah Aufdengarten was on third base representing the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Royals failed to drive him in.

Kalispell starter Kostya Huffman struck out seven and allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.

