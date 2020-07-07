KALISPELL — The Kalispell Lakers earned an American Legion baseball Class AA doubleheader sweep against the Billings Scarlets on Tuesday.
In game one, Gage Brink delivered a walkoff hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Cael Willis for a 6-5 victory.
Kalispell's Kobe Berlund went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, and Connor Drish went 1 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored.
For Billings, Logan Meyer finished 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs, and Jackson Schaubel was 1 for 3 with a walk.
Danny Kernan pitched a two-hitter in the second game, which the Lakers won 5-0. He walked two Scarlets (14-15) and struck out four.
At the plate for Kalispell (19-7), Brink went 1 for 2 with two walks, Willis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Drish went 1 for 2 with a walk.
