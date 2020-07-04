HELENA -- It was another busy day of legion baseball at the Keith Sell Tournament Saturday in Helena, but it was disrupted by weather once again.
Rain and lightning early in the day set the tournament back an hour, which pushed back the Helena Senators game time until after 9 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
The game was an important one too, as it would determine a participant in the championship game. The Senators (3-0) needed one more win to reach the final game Sunday (4:30 p.m.) against Bozeman, which clinched a spot earlier. Yakima Valley (2-1), could tie the Senators with a win and would get the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head victory.
Helena played late into the night Friday too, as weather delayed things. The Senators won in dramatic fashion over Mudville Pinnacle. Yet, on Saturday, there would be no such luck.
Through three innings, Yakima Valley was out in front, 3-0. Then, the team from Washington added three more insurance runs, including two in the seventh, to wrap up the 6-0 win.
Reid Rasmussen was nearly unhittable on the mound for Yakima Valley, earning a complete-game victory after going seven innings, allowing just four hits and zero runs, while striking out 15. Ethan Keintz got the loss for Helena. He pitched into the seventh and allowed 11 hits.
Brafy Helgeson came up big for Yakima Valley at the plate, notching three hits and three RBI. Trysten Mooney led Helena with two hits. Caden Sell and Victor Scott each had one.
Prior to the final game between Yakima Valley and Helena, four games were played Saturday in pool play starting with Bozeman and the Yakima Beetles. Bozeman needed just one more win to clinch a spot in the championship game and the Bucks got it with a 13-5 victory.
Alton Gyselman went 4-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored at the plate for Bozeman. Kelher Murfitt, Sage McMinn, Ben Hubley and Corbin Holzer also added two hits each.
Bozeman (4-0) will now play in the championship game against Yakima Valley at 4:30 p.m. Helena will play for third against the Yakima Beetles at 2 p.m.
Yakima Valley, which opened the day needing two wins to reach the championship game, got a much-needed 8-0 victory over Mudville Pinnacle to keep its title hopes alive. Drew Johnson had two hits and two RBI as Yakima Valley improved to 2-1 in the first of two games Saturday.
Mudville Pinnacle rebounded from the shutout loss to Yakima Valley to defeat the Great Falls Chargers 8-5. Great Falls had 12 hits compared to just five for Mudville, but those five hits turned into eight runs, thanks in part to four Great Falls errors. Casey Lennon-Jones got the win for Mudville Pinnacle. Preston Pierce had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Great Falls then battled the Glacier twins in a matchup of winless teams and it was the Twins, who cruised to a 10-2 victory over the Chargers. Trenton Tyree got the win after allowing just two runs on two hits in six innings of work for the Twins. Stevyn Andrachick and Payton Davisson each added two RBI apiece in the win.
Great Falls (0-4) will take on the Helena Reps Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
Here are the complete standings and schedule for Sunday:
Keith Sell Standings
Bozeman 4-0
Yakima Valley 3-1
Helena 3-1
Yakima Beetles 2-2
Mudville Pinnacle 1-3
Glacier 1-3
Great Falls 0-4
SUNDAY, JULY 5
9:00 AM Helena Reps vs Great Falls (7th place)
11:30 AM Glacier vs Mudville Pinnacle Bracket Game (5th place)
2:00 PM Yakima Beetles vs Helena (3rd place)
4:30 PM Bozeman vs Yakima Valley (championship)
7:30 PM Helena Senators vs Mudville Pinnacle NW (non-tournament)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.