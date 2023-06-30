HELENA — Friday brought with it sunny skies and the promise of a full day of baseball at Kindrick Legion Field as Day 2 of the 28th annual Keith Sell Tournament commenced.

Four games, beginning at 11 a.m. are scheduled as teams continue pool play.

Belgrade Bandits 5, Lethbridge Elks 2

Collin Delph shoved, striking out seven and yielding just two earned runs across seven innings to propel the Bandits to a second pool play victory.

The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced, flashing a breaking ball with depth and a fastball with some pop, before giving up a one-out double in the third.

“Just finding my release point, really, and throwing it for strikes,” Delph said of his breaking ball on Friday. “That’s always my goal, and to throw it for a chase pitch when I need to.”

Belgrade got on the board in the third and Delph protected the slimmest of margins by wiggling out of a one-out, runners on first and second jam in the fourth.

An inning later, Delph struck Lethbridge’s Dave Stewart out looking (with a fastball) to preserve a 2-0 Bandits advantage.

“Just confidence,” Delph said of what it takes to escape those jams. “I know I’m good on the mound and I know my team behind me is great, so just confidence knowing we’re gonna win.”

Lethbridge made adjustments at the plate in ladder innings, piling up four of their six hits in the game’s final three frames.

A River Hope two-run double cut into Belgrade’s 5-0 lead in the sixth, and the Elks even brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh before Delph induced a ground ball to seal the victory.

Belgrade’s Sawyer Olson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win. Aidan Kulbeck singled and walked twice.

Now 2-0 in pool play, the Bandits play Calgary (2:30 p.m.) and Helena (5:15 p.m.) on Saturday.

“I think it’s what we expected to come here and do,” Delph said. “[We’re] just building and continuing to get better to get ready for the state tournament. We came here to win.”

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records

Belgrade Bandits – 2-0

Helena Senators – 1-0

Butte Miners – 1-0

Calgary CPBA Bison – 0-1

Calgary Cardinals – 0-1

Lethbridge Elks – 0-2