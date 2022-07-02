HELENA — Day 2 of the Keith Sell Tournament started with a bang and saw the Bozeman Bucks win their second consecutive pool play game.
Bozeman Bucks 5, Calgary Cardinals 3
Max Matteucci ambushed a first-pitch fastball and rocketed it over the right-center field wall for a two-run first-inning home run.
Bozeman never trailed and preserved a pair of one-run advantages to improve to 2-1 in pool play.
“It was a great feeling…It ended up being one of the difference-makers in the game where our pitching and hitting [did well],” Matteucci said of his long ball. “That swing felt really good…It was a first-pitch fastball. I was hunting it. I saw the last two guys see the exact same pitch, so I was on it.”
Michael Armstrong made the play of the game in the fifth.
Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Armstrong made a diving catch toward the foul line in right field, robbing Calgary’s Dawson Zwicker of a game-tying double.
“Michael has been playing incredibly in the field,” Matteucci, who played first base, said. “That kinda play is something that saves a game. It’s just as important as any hit or any other play. He got a great jump on it, he had a great angle, and was able to lay out and just make that catch.”
The Bucks executed a two-out hit-and-run in the sixth and cashed in an important insurance when Corbin Holzer stole home on the back-end of a rundown between first and second.
Calgary chipped back, cutting the lead to one a half-inning later. With runners on first and second and two outs, Hayden Roethle entered from the bullpen and induced a fly out.
Roethle allowed a lead-off single in the seventh, but nothing else.
Jackson Burke was 2-for-3 in the victory and each of the Bucks’ first three batters collected hits.
Justin Garcia pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Bozeman will wrap up pool play at 10 a.m. on Sunday against the Saskatoon Giants.
Calgary plays Butte at 3 p.m. and Helena at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
