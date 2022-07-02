HELENA — Day 2 of the Keith Sell Tournament started with a bang and saw the Bozeman Bucks win their second consecutive pool play game.
Butte extended its win streak in Saturday's second game and remained undefeated in pool play.
Saskatoon Giants 6, Great Falls Chargers 2
Tobin Issel and Ethan Campbell each racked up two hits and an RBI and Boston Bast drove in two runs as Saskatoon used a five-run third inning to power past Great Falls.
The Giants improve to 1-2 in Keith Sell Tournament pool play and pick up the first tournament win by a Canadian team.
Easton Brons went the distance for Saskatoon, scattering five hits and two walks across seven innings. He allowed just two runs (one earned) and struck out four.
Trigg Mapes and Nate Redenbaugh each enjoyed two-hit games for the Chargers.
Josh Banderob scored on a wild pitch in the second to put Great Falls up 1-0, but Saskatoon stormed back with six runs over the next two innings.
The Chargers fall to 0-2 in pool play and turn around to play the Calgary Bucks at 5:30 p.m. Great Falls will finish pool play on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against Glacier.
Butte Miners 4, Glacier Twins 2
Eric Hart tripled and Aidan Lee delivered the go-ahead single in the sixth inning to lift Butte past Glacier. The Miners are 2-0 in Keith Sell Tournament pool play and have now won 19 straight games.
“That was a great job [by him],” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said of Lee. “That’s two days in a row that Aidan has come through clutch. It was exciting…We knew that Glacier was going to be a great team coming in and they really were. They were everything they were hyped up to be. They did a great job defensively and hit the ball well.”
Glacier tied the game in the top-half of the sixth on a Mason Peters sacrifice fly.
Sean Ossello reached on an error to lead-off the home half, but was quickly picked off first. One batter later, Hart sent a fly ball into right that landed in front of a diving fielder and trickled toward the wall.
Hart legged out a three-bagger, firing Lee and the Butte dugout up.
“I trust Eric so much. I knew Eric was going to do great things,” Lee said. “I knew we needed that as a team, so I knew I had to step up and follow Eric’s hit…
“It was tough [to calm down], I was definitely pumped up,” Lee said. “Once I got in the box, I kinda calmed down and only focused – I didn’t really focus on the score or anything like that. I just focused on the at-bat.”
Miners starting pitcher Kenley Leary works into and out of several jams throughout his 5.1 innings of work.
Glacier tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, but Leary navigated a one-out bases loaded situation to keep it that way. In the fifth, the right-hander struck out Jake McIntyre with two outs and runners on second and third.
Up against a pitch count in the sixth, Leary walked Stevyn Andrachick to load the bases. He was relieved by Trey Hanson, and after allowing a game-tying sacrifice fly, Hanson induced an inning-ending fly out to keep Glacier from taking the lead.
“It was a huge moment,” Leary said. “We all have a lot of confidence in Trey, so it wasn’t anything new [to see him do that]. He’s one of our best. He’s a stud. We all had confidence in him and knew he’d get it done.”
Leary needed 111 pitches to navigate 5.1 innings, but he struck out seven and allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits.
Glacier left 11 men on base in the loss.
“[Leary] did a great job getting himself out of some jams,” LeProwse said. “We committed more errors today than we normally do, but we were able to battle back and keep the score low…He’s been super effective for us all year.”
Butte added an important insurance run in the sixth on a Glacier balk and Hanson retired the Twins in order to close the game.
Seven different Miners collected hits on Saturday. Cayde Stajcar went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. He made a nifty play at second base to end the contest.
Butte will finish its pool play schedule on Sunday with games against the Calgary Cardinals (3 p.m.) and Calgary Bucks (5:30 p.m.).
“It feels pretty good. [Winning] 19 games in a row is pretty hard to achieve in baseball,” Leary said. “We kinda think of it sometimes, but we mainly focus on the next game, one-by-one.”
Glacier will play Great Falls at 12:30 p.m.
Bozeman Bucks 5, Calgary Cardinals 3
Max Matteucci ambushed a first-pitch fastball and rocketed it over the right-center field wall for a two-run first-inning home run.
Bozeman never trailed and preserved a pair of one-run advantages to improve to 2-1 in pool play.
“It was a great feeling…It ended up being one of the difference-makers in the game where our pitching and hitting [did well],” Matteucci said of his long ball. “That swing felt really good…It was a first-pitch fastball. I was hunting it. I saw the last two guys see the exact same pitch, so I was on it.”
Michael Armstrong made the play of the game in the fifth.
Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Armstrong made a diving catch toward the foul line in right field, robbing Calgary’s Dawson Zwicker of a game-tying double.
“Michael has been playing incredibly in the field,” Matteucci, who played first base, said. “That kinda play is something that saves a game. It’s just as important as any hit or any other play. He got a great jump on it, he had a great angle, and was able to lay out and just make that catch.”
The Bucks executed a two-out hit-and-run in the sixth and cashed in an important insurance when Corbin Holzer stole home on the back-end of a rundown between first and second.
Calgary chipped back, cutting the lead to one a half-inning later. With runners on first and second and two outs, Hayden Roethle entered from the bullpen and induced a fly out.
Roethle allowed a lead-off single in the seventh, but nothing else.
Jackson Burke was 2-for-3 in the victory and each of the Bucks’ first three batters collected hits.
Justin Garcia pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Bozeman will wrap up pool play at 10 a.m. on Sunday against the Saskatoon Giants.
Calgary plays Butte at 3 p.m. and Helena at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
