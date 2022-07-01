HELENA — A six-week winning streak was extended Friday morning during the first full day of the 27th annual Keith Sell Tournament.
The tournament, named in honor of longtime Helena American Legion General Manager Keith Sell, officially began Thursday night with a dual-purpose conference and pool play game between the Helena Senators and Bozeman Bucks.
Friday features five games as pool play begins in earnest.
Butte Miners 9, Great Falls Chargers 1
Sean Ossello and Eric Hart each drove in three runs and the Miners scored eight total times in the fourth and fifth to extend their win streak to 18 games.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth, it was Ossello and Hart who delivered back-to-back two-RBI singles to break a 1-1 tie.
“The guys did a great job and came through,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said. “We were dealing with a little bit of adversity through the game and they came through. [Great Falls] had chances to score runs and our pitchers and defense did a great job shutting it down. It was an exciting day.”
Hart singled in the first to put Butte up 1-0 and Ossello did the same in the fifth to stretch the Miners’ advantage to seven runs.
Aiden Lee provided the knockout blow two batters later with a sharp single into right field that solidified the run-rule victory for Butte.
Ossello and Hart combined for five hits and six RBI in the win.
“They swung the ball really well,” LeProwse said of his two- and three-hole hitters. “Eric has been our best hitter all year…We’ve got guys who are really unselfish that’ll stand up there and wear a pitch and do whatever it takes to get on base. That’s the key to everything: being a team player.”
Kenley Leary enjoyed a two-hit game from atop Butte’s lineup and Lee was on base three times with two hits and a walk.
Miners starter Ethan Cunningham scattered six hits and two walks across five innings. He allowed just one fourth-inning unearned run and struck out four.
With the win, the Miners enacted a bit of revenge on Great Falls who swept them in a doubleheader on May 7.
Butte, a team that still hasn’t lost since late-May, is now 1-0 in Keith Sell pool play and is scheduled to play the Glacier Twins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
“We don’t look into the streaks that much, we don’t approach it like that,” LeProwse said. “We approach every game that we go into just like any other one. We go into it trying to win it and to play as hard as we can. We’ve just had really great success this year. It’s been awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.