HELENA – For the second straight year, rain threatened the final day of pool play at the Keith Sell Tournament.

A valiant effort by the grounds crew and some Helena Senators players, though, kept the playing surface dry through a two-hour rain and lightning delay Saturday afternoon.

Butte Miners 10, CPBA Bison 6

The Miners weathered a two-hour rain delay and scored seven unanswered runs to take control of their pool play finale.

Calgary cut Butte’s lead to a run with a three-run double in the fifth, but the Miners responded with a three-spot in the home half.

The tournament’s two hour and 15 minute time limit was reached in the bottom of the sixth, advancing the Miners’ pool play record to 3-1.

That means the Miners are locked into a top-three seed for Sunday’s bracket games.

Butte piled up 14 stolen bases in the victory, led by Sean Ossello and Kevin Donaldson, who combined for seven.

Rye Doherty and Donaldson each collected two hits, and Donaldson and Anthony Knott each drove in two runs.

Butte will play at either noon or 3 p.m. on Sunday, while CPBA will face the Helena Senators on Saturday night at 8 for each team’s fourth and final pool play game

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records

Helena Senators – 2-0

Belgrade Bandits – 2-0

Butte Miners – 3-1

Lethbridge Elks – 2-2

Calgary CPBA Bison – 0-3

Calgary Cardinals – 0-3