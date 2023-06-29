HELENA — An annual tradition that stretches back nearly three decades kicked off at Kindrick Legion Field Thursday afternoon.

This year’s Keith Sell Tournament, the 28th, features six teams, three from Montana and three from north of the border.

The tournament is named in honor of Keith Sell, a longtime general manager of the Helena American Legion program who served in various capacities with the organization for over four decades.

Teams will play four pool play games over a three-day period to determine seeding for Sunday’s bracket games.

Helena is a seven-time winner of the tournament and has captured back-to-back tournament championships.

Belgrade Bandits 15, CPBA Bison 1

Gavin Waters retired the first six batters he faced in order and his offense built a big lead as Belgrade improved to 1-0 in pool play of the Keith Sell Tournament.

Collin Delph drove in a pair with a single in the second and totaled five RBI in the four-inning win.

Aidan Kulbeck collected two doubles and four RBI. Diego Casas walked three times out of the two-hole in the lineup as Bison pitching issued eight free passes on Thursday.

Waters struck out five in three innings of work on the mound.

Belgrade will play Lethbridge at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Butte Miners 7, Lethbridge Elks 5

The Miners entered play with a .924 team OPS, but used eight free passes to keep the bases jammed in a tournament-opening victory on Thursday.

Butte’s Sean Ossello doubled to lead-off the game and scored three batters later in a three-run frame. He reached all four times in the win, stole three bases, and scored two runs.

“Just a great team win,” Ossello said. “Pitchers pitched great, kept hitters off-balance and allowed our fielders to make plays…

“Our batters attacked fastballs and put them in play when we had runners in scoring position.”

It was Ossello who led off the fourth with a single, an inning in which the Miners tacked three runs onto a 4-2 advantage.

“I was just seeing the ball really well,” Ossello said. “Pitchers got down in the count early and had to throw me fastballs – I just hit them hard.”

Rye Doherty collected three hits in Butte’s win. Cayde Stajcar drove in two runs, including one in the fourth, and Anthony Knott singled and walked.

Derek Dunmire made just his second start of the season on the mound for Butte, scattering seven hits and two walks across six innings.

Lethbridge’s Karsen Haney tagged Dunmire for a two-run home run in the third, but the right-hander escaped the inning with the lead after working around a one-out error.

Lethbridge’s River Hope represented the tying run in the seventh, but struck out to end the game.

The Miners, who improved to 17-5 overall with the win, will play Calgary (5 p.m.) and Helena (8 p.m.) on Friday as part of pool play.

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records

Butte Miners – 1-0

Belgrade Bandits – 1-0

Lethbridge Elks – 0-1

CPBA Bison – 0-1