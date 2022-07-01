HELENA — A six-week winning streak was extended Friday morning during the first full day of the 27th annual Keith Sell Tournament.
The Glacier Twins and Helena Senators are both 2-0 in pool play after victories on Friday.
The tournament, named in honor of longtime Helena American Legion General Manager Keith Sell, officially began Thursday night with a dual-purpose conference and pool play game between the Helena Senators and Bozeman Bucks.
Helena Senators 12, Saskatoon Giants 0
Five different Senators collected hits and three enjoyed multi-RBI games as Helena improved to 2-0 in Keith Sell Tournament pool play.
After a nearly hour and a half long weather delay four batters into the top of the second inning, the Senators came out swinging.
Sam Ark was credited with the Senators’ lone hit in a five-run second. In the third, Eric Cockhill singled to extend Helena’s advantage to 6-0.
Hunter Bratcher and Trysten Mooney each tripled soon thereafter to plate runs, and Hunter Wallis did the same two batters later for the Senators’ 10th run.
“Their guy had pretty good velocity and it took us a little bit to get that timing down, but once we did, I thought we put together some good at-bats,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “To get three triples in one inning is pretty special and those are guys who are hitting really well right now.”
The Senators totaled just five hits in the victory but were aided by seven Saskatoon errors.
The last of those errors allowed Helena to finish off the four-inning run-rule victory and run its win streak to nine games.
Mike Hurlbert fired a complete game on the mound. He worked out of jams in both the first and second innings in a scoreless game. He faced just three batters in the third (thanks to a nifty 6-3 double play by Tyler Tenney) and worked around a couple two-out base runners in the fourth.
“I think he’ll tell you he wasn’t extremely sharp there early on,” Burnett said of his pitcher. “He’s kind of a fiery guy and it seemed like once that adrenaline kicked in a little bit he pitched a little better. Getting out of there with zeros on the board was huge for us.”
Bratcher, Mooney and Wallis each drove in two runs in the victory. Aaron Fuzesy and Eric Cockhill each walked twice.
Friday’s win was the Senators’ 30th of the year. They have now scored 20 runs and allowed none in two pool play contests.
Up next for the Senators is a matchup with the Calgary Bucks on Saturday night at 8. Saskatoon – now 0-2 in the tournament – will play Great Falls at 3 p.m.
Bozeman Bucks 4, Calgary Bucks 1
Jackson Burke fired a complete game, allowing just one run on nine hits, and struck out three as Bozeman evened its pool play record in a Battle of the Bucks.
“Jackson has had three really good starts in a row for us – two in Omaha and here again today,” Bucks head coach Sean Potkay said. “He’s just in the zone. Today his splitter was working really well for him. He was able to keep guys off-balance and work low. That’s a recipe for success.”
Calgary, after scratching back a run in the sixth, loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. With the game’s tying run on first base, Burke induced a harmless fly ball into right field on a full count to preserve the advantage.
“Basically I just had to have confidence in my stuff and confidence in myself [in that situation],” Burke said. “Trusted my defense.”
Burke limited the damage in the sixth after Calgary greeted him with back-to-back doubles. Calgary’s Campbell Brown worked a full count before flying out for the first out, and four pitches later, Burke was out of the inning with just the one run allowed.
Bozeman took a 2-0 advantage into the fifth inning before tacking on with a run-scoring ground out and a Max Matteucci single.
Burke, while he allowed some traffic, protected the lead from there.
In all, the right-hander fired 71 percent of his pitches for strikes and worked ahead to 22 of the 31 batters he faced.
“Just throwing strikes,” Burke said of his success. “That was basically the whole game plan. Just letting them hit it because I know I’m good enough to put it in spots where the ball is not really gonna go super far. If I do miss, I have to miss low.”
Bryce Hampton was 2-for-2 and scored twice from the nine-hole in Bozeman’s lineup. Devon Pennington went 3-for-4 and Nate Mountjoy and Spencer Harbourne each chipped in two hits for Calgary.
Bozeman is now 1-1 in Keith Sell Tournament pool play and will match up with the Calgary Cardinals on Saturday morning at 10.
“The biggest thing for us is we’ve gotta swing it,” Potkay said of keys moving forward. “We haven’t been hitting real well lately. Just gotta be more aggressive up there. I think there’s a lot of guys just not getting aggressive swings off, letting some good pitches go, and then falling behind in a lot of counts.”
Calgary will play Great Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Glacier Twins 9, Calgary Cardinals 1
Glacier scored five times in the sixth inning to complete the run-ruling of Calgary and become the first team to be 2-0 in pool play of the Keith Sell Tournament.
Stevyn Andrachick drove in two runs and the first four batters in the Twins’ lineup combined for seven of the team’s nine hits.
“We’re not a really banging hitting team, but if we go up and continuously have good at-bats, good things happen for us,” Glacier head coach Kevin Slaybaugh said. “They’re a pretty crafty bunch.”
Glacier was shut out on Wednesday, but rebounded to score 18 runs in their two wins on Friday.
Mason Peters, Hayden Meehan and Mikey Glass all collected two hits in the victory. Meehan tripled, but was stranded in the first, and Glass did the same in the fourth.
Jake McIntyre was credited with a three-bagger to lead-off the sixth and scored on a Kellen Kroger double as part of that aforementioned five-run final frame.
“The last game we played we didn’t score any runs and lost 1-0 to a team we should have probably run-ruled,” Andrachick said. “We just didn’t hit well…I feel like it’s just a lot of the kids’ approaches. Sometimes they just don’t have one, and one day they’ll have one and it works for them. It’s an approach and mental thing.”
McIntyre was solid on the mound for Glacier. He yielded six hits, but just one run, and struck out four without walking a batter. He fired over 61 percent of his strikes for strikes and did not allow an opposing tally until the fifth.
Tommy Weetman went 2-for-3 with an RBI out of the two-hole for Calgary and Everett Lewis chipped in two hits in three trips.
Glacier will matchup with Butte (1-0) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re a young squad, but we’re pretty talented,” Andrachick said. “It’s just nice to win ball games when we need to win them.”
Butte Miners 9, Great Falls Chargers 1
Sean Ossello and Eric Hart each drove in three runs and the Miners scored eight total times in the fourth and fifth to extend their win streak to 18 games.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth, it was Ossello and Hart who delivered back-to-back two-RBI singles to break a 1-1 tie.
“The guys did a great job and came through,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said. “We were dealing with a little bit of adversity through the game and they came through. [Great Falls] had chances to score runs and our pitchers and defense did a great job shutting it down. It was an exciting day.”
Hart singled in the first to put Butte up 1-0 and Ossello did the same in the fifth to stretch the Miners’ advantage to seven runs.
Aiden Lee provided the knockout blow two batters later with a sharp single into right field that solidified the run-rule victory for Butte.
Ossello and Hart combined for five hits and six RBI in the win.
“They swung the ball really well,” LeProwse said of his two- and three-hole hitters. “Eric has been our best hitter all year…We’ve got guys who are really unselfish that’ll stand up there and wear a pitch and do whatever it takes to get on base. That’s the key to everything: being a team player.”
Kenley Leary enjoyed a two-hit game from atop Butte’s lineup and Lee was on base three times with two hits and a walk.
Miners starter Ethan Cunningham scattered six hits and two walks across five innings. He allowed just one fourth-inning unearned run and struck out four.
With the win, the Miners enacted a bit of revenge on Great Falls who swept them in a doubleheader on May 7.
Butte, a team that still hasn’t lost since late-May, is now 1-0 in Keith Sell pool play and is scheduled to play the Glacier Twins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
“We don’t look into the streaks that much, we don’t approach it like that,” LeProwse said. “We approach every game that we go into just like any other one. We go into it trying to win it and to play as hard as we can. We’ve just had really great success this year. It’s been awesome.”
Glacier Twins 9, Saskatoon Giants 4
Mikey Glass, Josiah Ruther and AC Chilson each picked up two RBI and the Twins began tournament pool play 1-0.
Glacier scored in each of the first five innings of the time-shortened contest. Mason Peters gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings of work. He struck out three and walked three.
Stevyn Andrachick doubled to lead-off the game for Glacier with a shot to the left of center field that hopped over the wall. He scored on a wild pitch three batters later.
The Twins took a 5-2 lead in the third on back-to-back bases loaded walks. Glass drove in two with a double in the fifth and Ruther put the Twins up 9-3 with a run-scoring single two batters later.
Ethan Campbell went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Giants and Everett Gueselle drove in a run and was on base twice in the loss.
Keith Sell Tournament pool play records after Friday
Helena Senators – 2-0
Glacier Twins – 2-0
Butte Miners – 1-0
Bozeman Bucks – 1-1
Calgary Cardinals – 0-1
Calgary Bucks – 0-1
Great Falls Chargers – 0-1
Saskatoon Giants – 0-2
