HELENA — Bozeman and Saskatoon completed Keith Sell Tournament pool play on Sunday. All eight teams will do so throughout the afternoon.
Sunday morning’s game was interrupted for nearly two hours in the third inning when persistent and, at times, heavy rain moved through the area.
The weather did not impact the Bucks’ ability to swing the bat, however, as Bozeman run-ruled the Giants.
Game No. 2 on Sunday featured 31 combined runs and 33 total hits.
Great Falls Chargers 17, Glacier Twins 14
Glacier plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth – all with two outs – but ultimately fell short in a comeback attempt.
Great Falls and Glacier are each 2-2 in Keith Sell Tournament pool play and will await the results from Sunday’s games to determine their final seeding.
Great Falls hung a six-spot in the first inning, anchored by Lane Seim’s fifth home run of the year – a three-run shot over the left field fence.
Glacier clawed back to within a run in the second and trailed by three heading into the fifth.
The Chargers scored five times in the sixth, just enough to be able to withstand Glacier’s furious comeback.
“I thought we came out and swung the bats well – 20 hits,” Great Falls head coach Tony Forster said. “Hit a lot of balls hard and scored 17 runs. Defensively, we committed five errors. We’ve kinda been in this lull a little bit the last week and half, two weeks swinging the bat. I’m happy to see that and I’m hopeful we can keep that momentum moving forward.”
Great Falls’ bats were held in check against Saskatoon on Saturday, but broke out for 11 runs in a run-ruling of Calgary. That carried into Sunday with six different Chargers collecting multi-hit games.
“We’ve had good approaches and we’ve kinda stuck with it a little bit,” Forster said. “I think we feed off each other. Nate Fowler started the game with a barrel right back up the middle and we just kept going after that.”
The first seven batters of the game reached for Great Falls. Tyler Marr doubled ahead of Seim who turned on an 0-2 fastball and sent it over the left field wall.
“I just had a two-strike approach, kinda widened my stance, got to a pretty deep count with how many foul balls I was hitting,” Seim said. “I was just hoping to finally barrel one up and I guess I did.”
In a game with 31 total runs on 33 hits, 11 different players collected at least two hits. Eight players, between the two teams, drove in multiple runs.
Eighteen combined runs were scored in the fifth and sixth innings.
Great Falls led 8-5 heading into the fifth. Each team scored nine runs in the game’s final two innings.
Landon Lockwood and Wesley Gilcher each racked up four hits for Great Falls. Brinkley Evans had three hits and four RBI.
“I think the offense did pretty well today,” Seim said. “Everyone was hitting the ball, we had a good approach. A lot of people were going middle-away. That was kinda what we were hoping for.”
Mikey Glass, Josiah Ruther, Kellen Kroger, Owen Shilling and Jake McIntyre all had two-hit games for Glacier.
Bozeman Bucks 19, Saskatoon Giants 2
Austin Cooper and Bryce Hampton each drove in four runs and six different Bucks enjoyed multi-RBI games.
Bozeman scored seven times in the first and led 8-2 when the rains came. The Bucks plated 11 runs after the delay, achieving the run-rule with a seven-run third.
“Better swings, more aggressive,” Bucks head coach Sean Potkay said of his team’s effort. “Obviously there were a lot of walks in that game that helped. The biggest thing was the hits with the bases loaded and runners in scoring position.”
Hampton walked with the bases loaded in the first, singled in the second, walked with the bases juiced again in the third, and doubled in the fourth. He also scored three times.
“It feels great,” Hampton said of his 4-RBI day. “I haven’t been hitting as well as I’d like to be, but today will help me out. It felt good. Saw the ball well. Walked a couple times, but had some nice hits.”
“We were just attacking the fastball early in the count and taking advantage when they left a pitch over the middle.”
Max Matteucci was 3-for-3 with three RBI, a walk and two runs scored for Bozeman. Andrew Western finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and Dillon Farne was 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBI and four runs scored.
Chris Wrench allowed two runs on one hit in two innings on the mound. Dillon Coleman tossed two innings of one-hit baseball out of the bullpen.
With three pool play victories, Bozeman can be no worse than the No. 4 seed, meaning the Bucks are locked into at least the third-place game.
“Obviously the tough one is when you have a conference game to lead off the tournament – losing that one,” Potkay said. “Since then, we’ve bounced back and played well. We’ll see how the rest of the day shakes out and where we end up.”
