HELENA — Friday brought with it sunny skies and the promise of a full day of baseball at Kindrick Legion Field as Day 2 of the 28th annual Keith Sell Tournament commenced.

Canadian teams got on the board with a victory after being shut out on Thursday, and fans were treated to a 2022 Keith Sell Tournament Championship Game rematch to end the night.

Helena Senators 9, Butte Miners 1

Ah, the majesty of a night game.

The promise of a sizable crowd seeking a good time after a hard day’s work.

The green grass that seems to pick up a richer, more vibrant shade as the stadium lights take effect in the ladder innings.

The glare of those bright lights that block all out other distractions, creating a kind of bubble around Kindrick Legion Field that inside of only one thing matters: baseball.

It’s a stage players yearn to play on, and for those lucky enough to call themselves Helena Senators, the Keith Sell Tournament is the granddaddy of regular-season night games.

“Night games are awesome,” Senators outfielder Sam Ark said. “The crowds are bigger because people can make it. The atmosphere is incredible because, I don’t know, I just like when the lights come on. It’s just spectacular out there…

“I like how it’s dark everywhere else and the sunsets here are amazing. Just watching the sunset while you’re playing baseball – there’s nothing better.”

Friday night’s five-inning run-ruling of Butte puts the Senators squarely in position to defend their back-to-back tournament championships in Sunday’s title game.

After Day 2, only Helena and Belgrade remained undefeated in pool play, meaning Saturday’s 5:15 game between the Bandits and Senators could be a championship preview.

A rematch of the 2022 Keith Sell Tournament Championship Game, Friday’s affair shared the same score and length as that contest played little more than a year ago.

Both contests also ended with left-handed hitters driving in the game-clinching runs – Trysten Mooney last year, Carter Perlinski this time around.

Perlinski’s single into right field capped a three-hit, three-RBI game as the Senators collected as many hits (seven) as free passes.

Sam Ark was plunked two more times in the victory, bringing his season total to a team-high 16.

Last year, no Senator was hit by more than six pitches.

“It’s just part of baseball,” Ark said. “I go into the batter’s box thinking to swing, then, if it’s coming at me, don’t get out of the way – just take it because it’s a free base…

“Getting hit this much this year, I think I’ve gotten pretty good at determining out of the hand whether the ball is gonna come at me or not. Once I determine that, I just stay in there, because I know it’s gonna hit me.”

Ark’s hit-by-pitch in the first inning produced an RBI in what was a four-run frame.

Helena scored eight runs in the game’s first three innings, quickly putting a Butte offense without Zach Tierney and Kenley Leary in a deep hole.

The Miners finally did break through when an error and hit-by-pitch put a couple runners on in the fourth. Ethan Cunningham drove one in with a single, one of five base knocks Helena pitching allowed on Friday.

Butte head coach Jim LeProwse pointed to players like Tocher Lee (who courtesy ran against Helena and stole a base), as well as Gavin Trudgeon and Tyler Duffy (two players who pitched on Friday) as players who’ve been solid in the absence of the Miners’ regular starters.

“We haven’t had a game yet this year, not one, where we’ve had all of our starters…It’ll be exciting to see, once it all comes together,” LeProwse said.

“Some of the guys that don’t start all the time, they’re stepping up and doing a great job of competing.”

Butte’s Kevin Donaldson doubled and finished 2-for-3 in the loss. Sean Ossello, who doubled and scored two runs in the Miners’ 12-0 four-inning win over the Calgary Cardinals earlier on Friday, went 1-for-3 against Helena.

While the Senators’ bats were the highlight Friday night, right fielder Lance Bratlien flashed his defensive prowess in the fifth.

With a runner on second, a fly ball was lifted into medium depth right field. Bratlien camped under it, caught it, and when the runner broke for third, fired a strike to Tycen Mooney at third base, completing the inning-ending 9-5 double play.

“It was a great throw,” Mooney said. “He had one earlier in the game that hid in the sun – it was a good throw, but I lost it. That one [in the fifth] was perfect…

“Took me a step to my right, but it beat him by enough that I was able to slap a tag on the kid.”

There’s certainly something special about playing at night during the Keith Sell.

Whether that be the atmosphere, the way a perfect summer afternoon turns into night, or something else entirely, there might be only one thing that beats it during the regular-season: winning the tournament.

“There’s nothing better than a night game at the Keith Sell,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “I’ve been a part of these for 20-plus years – 23 years, counting the playing days…

“Just coming in and seeing the community support – hundreds of fans in here cheering us on – it’s pretty cool, pretty special.”

Helena, now 2-0 in pool play, will play Belgrade (5:15) and the CPBA Bison (8 p.m.) on Saturday.

Belgrade Bandits 5, Lethbridge Elks 2

Collin Delph shoved, striking out seven and yielding just two earned runs across seven innings to propel the Bandits to a second pool play victory.

The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced, flashing a breaking ball with depth and a fastball with some pop, before giving up a one-out double in the third.

“Just finding my release point, really, and throwing it for strikes,” Delph said of his breaking ball on Friday. “That’s always my goal, and to throw it for a chase pitch when I need to.”

Belgrade got on the board in the third and Delph protected the slimmest of margins by wiggling out of a one-out, runners on first and second jam in the fourth.

An inning later, Delph struck Lethbridge’s Dave Stewart out looking (with a fastball) to preserve a 2-0 Bandits advantage.

“Just confidence,” Delph said of what it takes to escape those jams. “I know I’m good on the mound and I know my team behind me is great, so just confidence knowing we’re gonna win.”

Lethbridge made adjustments at the plate in ladder innings, piling up four of their six hits in the game’s final three frames.

A River Hope two-run double cut into Belgrade’s 5-0 lead in the sixth, and the Elks even brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh before Delph induced a ground ball to seal the victory.

Belgrade’s Sawyer Olson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win. Aidan Kulbeck singled and walked twice.

Now 2-0 in pool play, the Bandits play Calgary (2:30 p.m.) and Helena (5:15 p.m.) on Saturday.

“I think it’s what we expected to come here and do,” Delph said. “[We’re] just building and continuing to get better to get ready for the state tournament. We came here to win.”

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records

Belgrade Bandits – 2-0

Helena Senators – 2-0

Butte Miners – 2-1

Lethbridge Elks – 1-2

Calgary CPBA Bison – 0-2

Calgary Cardinals – 0-2