HELENA — An annual tradition that stretches back nearly three decades kicked off at Kindrick Legion Field Thursday afternoon.

This year’s Keith Sell Tournament, the 28th, features six teams, three from Montana and three from north of the border.

The tournament is named in honor of Keith Sell, a longtime general manager of the Helena American Legion program who served in various capacities with the organization for over four decades.

Teams will play four pool play games over a three-day period to determine seeding for Sunday’s bracket games.

Helena is a seven-time winner of the tournament and has captured back-to-back tournament championships.

Montana teams went 3-0 in pool play on Day 1

Helena Senators 13, Calgary Cardinals 5

“Be aggressive” and “I got this” are simple reminders Carter Perlinski has written in places he’ll see often during games – on his glove and on the inside of his hat.

Mostly, they help him overcome the mental hurdles he can run into at the plate, in turn, helping him run into pitches during at-bats.

Perlinski struggled against the Billings Scarlets, striking out six times in three games and collecting just one hit in 10 at-bats. An 0-for-4 game on Tuesday snapped a 42-game on-base streak, but on Thursday, it took just three pitches for the left-handed swinger to fire up a new streak.

His first-inning single laid the groundwork for a Senators four-spot. Perlinski’s fourth-inning double padded Helena’s slim lead, and he’d later score on a wild pitch.

All told, Perlinski went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored as the Senators began their Keith Sell Tournament title defense with a runaway victory over Calgary.

“It was a huge confidence boost for me, for sure,” Perlinski said. “I worked with coach [John] Doran a little bit – he seems to know my swing really [well] and my mentality…We talk a lot about the mental aspect of hitting and I brought that to the plate today.”

“I just simplified my head – just [said] a saying in my head every time. It kinda brings me to a place where I know I can hit – brings confidence. Just simplified my swing, went back to the basics, what I know – just putting the barrel on the ball.”

Perlinski has been one of Helena’s best hitters all season.

His double was hit No. 51 of the season, catapulting him back into the team lead. It was also Perlinski’s team-high 11th two-bagger and 22nd extra-base hit of the year.

Even with his mini-slump against the Scarlets – if you wanna call it that – Perlinski is slashing .362/.538/.534/1.072 in 80 June plate appearances.

For the season, Perlinski is hitting a team-best .392.

“He’s just a solid hitter,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “You’re gonna have games where you don’t have the best numbers at the plate, but he’s a consistent hitter…All his tee work and pregame stuff looks really good…

“He’s just gotta keep doing what he’s doing, he’s swinging the bat well.”

Helena’s victory on Thursday wasn’t the cleanest – two errors – but the bats came alive, especially in the sixth (six-run inning) and Dylan Willcut and Colt Tietje combined to strike out six in four innings of relief.

Now, focus turns toward a rematch of the 2022 Keith Sell Tournament Championship Game between the Senators and Butte Miners scheduled for Friday night at 8.

Both teams enter Day 2 1-0 in pool play.

“We kinda got all the little mistakes out of the way in the first game,” Perlinski said. “[Friday] we’re gonna come back sharp and clean and play some good baseball.”

Belgrade Bandits 15, CPBA Bison 1

Gavin Waters retired the first six batters he faced in order and his offense built a big lead as Belgrade improved to 1-0 in pool play of the Keith Sell Tournament.

Collin Delph drove in a pair with a single in the second and totaled five RBI in the four-inning win.

Aidan Kulbeck collected two doubles and four RBI. Diego Casas walked three times out of the two-hole in the lineup as Bison pitching issued eight free passes on Thursday.

Waters struck out five in three innings of work on the mound.

Belgrade will play Lethbridge at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Butte Miners 7, Lethbridge Elks 5

The Miners entered play with a .924 team OPS, but used eight free passes to keep the bases jammed in a tournament-opening victory on Thursday.

Butte’s Sean Ossello doubled to lead-off the game and scored three batters later in a three-run frame. He reached all four times in the win, stole three bases, and scored two runs.

“Just a great team win,” Ossello said. “Pitchers pitched great, kept hitters off-balance and allowed our fielders to make plays…

“Our batters attacked fastballs and put them in play when we had runners in scoring position.”

It was Ossello who led off the fourth with a single, an inning in which the Miners tacked three runs onto a 4-2 advantage.

“I was just seeing the ball really well,” Ossello said. “Pitchers got down in the count early and had to throw me fastballs – I just hit them hard.”

Rye Doherty collected three hits in Butte’s win. Cayde Stajcar drove in two runs, including one in the fourth, and Anthony Knott singled and walked.

Derek Dunmire made just his second start of the season on the mound for Butte, scattering seven hits and two walks across six innings.

Lethbridge’s Karsen Haney tagged Dunmire for a two-run home run in the third, but the right-hander escaped the inning with the lead after working around a one-out error.

Lethbridge’s River Hope represented the tying run in the seventh, but struck out to end the game.

The Miners, who improved to 17-5 overall with the win, will play Calgary (5 p.m.) and Helena (8 p.m.) on Friday as part of pool play.

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records

Butte Miners – 1-0

Belgrade Bandits – 1-0

Helena Senators – 1-0

Calgary Cardinals – 0-1

Lethbridge Elks – 0-1

CPBA Bison – 0-1