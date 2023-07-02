HELENA — Small ball unlocked the big sticks as the Helena Senators pounded Belgrade pitching in a 9-0 Keith Sell Tournament Championship Game victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Senators, who racked up 11 hits in just five innings, captured their third-straight championship in a tournament named in honor of the program’s longtime general manager.

It’s also Helena’s eighth tournament win all-time in the 28-year history of the event.

“We love this tournament,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Near the end of the season, getting to play in front of our fans when we’ve been on long, extended road trips…

“We love playing here, we love playing in front of our fans and just being able to represent our city.”

Walker Bennett, who is hotter at the plate than the sun that was beating down on Kindrick Legion Field Sunday, doubled to lead off the second inning.

Three out of the next four Senators batters bunted – Bohden Bahnmiller doing so for a hit – to put pressure on a Belgrade defense that committed three errors.

The Senators grabbed two in the second and went on to score seven additional runs over the game’s final three innings.

“We were seeing the ball today,” Tycen Mooney, who singled to drive in a run in the second, said. “We had some great approaches coming in. Once we had that bunt for a hit, we started playing a little bit of small ball, got a little bit of confidence going…

“Few grounders, few this, few that, and scored a few runs. We pick each other up and we play off each other.”

Bennett clubbed two doubles in his first two at-bats on Sunday.

Stretching back to Saturday night’s pool play win over the CPBA Bisons, that extended a streak of five straight hits by the Senators designated hitter.

In the last 10 games (35 plate appearances), Bennett is slashing .452/.514/.774/1.288 with seven doubles and a home run.

“He’s going off…Pretty much every time I get on base, he’s been knocking me in,” Carter Perlinski said. “Five RBIs last game – he’s just been going off. Every time he connects with the ball, it’s to the wall.”

Perlinski doubled and singled in the win, pushing his OPS north of 1.000 in his last 38 plate appearances.

“They’re seeing the ball really well right now,” Burnett said. “Walker – seems like everything he’s hit in the last two weeks has been a barrel. We’ll go as far as those bats can carry us.”

Senators starting pitcher Lance Bratlien didn’t allow a hit until the third inning.

He scattered just three singles and a walk across five innings of work, striking out four.

“We got our ass kicked,” Belgrade head coach Ryan Johnerson said.

“It’s basic fundamental baseball. Field, throw, throw strikes, barrel baseballs. We didn’t do any of those. They were coming out for revenge. We knew we had to fight that first little bit of a wave and we didn’t.”

In the fourth, Bratlien’s defense picked him up.

After an errant pick off attempt rolled into center field and Manu Melo overthrew third base, Tycen Mooney fielded the ball as it bounced off the concrete wall that extends past the Senators’ dugout and threw the runner out advancing home out.

That play helped preserve the shutout of a Bandits squad that beat the Senators on Saturday night.

“I saw Manu let go of it and I knew it was coming out of his hand high,” Mooney said. “A little bit of home field knowledge, I guess, [knowing] it’s gonna bounce off that wall hard…

“I was looking for that ricochet, it came, I got it in my glove, and I gave it to [catcher] Cole [Graham]. It was a good play.”

Mooney and Sam Ark each drove in two runs in the victory as every Senators player who took an at-bat on Sunday got a hit.

The Senators’ quest for a Keith Sell three-peat was anything but smooth.

It took a heroic effort by Bennett on Saturday night to ensure a championship game appearance, but once that ticket was punched, it was all hands on deck to make the home fans proud.

“It feels good to not only represent our team, but to represent Helena,” Perlinski said. “Brings a sense of pride to the team, for sure, proving we can win this thing…

“It kinda shows what we’re made of – being in the championship game. We definitely wanted this game more than Belgrade.”

Butte wins third-place game

In a game with 10 combined errors, the Miners were victorious 13-5 over the Lethbridge Elks.

Kevin Donaldson doubled as part of a two-hit, two-RBI contest and Mason Armstrong tripled and added a pair of hits out of the seven-hole in the lineup.

Of the baker’s dozen Elks pitching allowed, only five runs were earned due to nine errors.

Butte scored its first three runs without a hit and threw another three-spot on the board in the second with the benefit of only one knock – Donaldson’s two-run double.

A six-run fourth inning from the Miners put Lethbridge in danger of being run-ruled, and even after the Elks scored twice in the fifth, that was achieved.

Tyler Duffy started the game on the mound for Butte and struck out four in 2.2 innings.

Trey Hansen yielded three hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk in 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out three.