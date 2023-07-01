HELENA — For the second straight year, rain threatened the final day of pool play at the Keith Sell Tournament.

A valiant effort by the grounds crew and some Helena Senators players, though, kept the playing surface dry through a two-hour rain and lightning delay Saturday afternoon.

A pair of one-run decisions played late Saturday night determined who’d play in Sunday’s tournament championship game.

Helena Senators 6, CPBA Bisons 5

Walker Bennett ensured the clock didn’t strike midnight on the Senators’ hope to three-peat as Keith Sell Tournament champions, even as the actual clock approached 12 a.m. on Saturday night.

Bennett, Helena’s RBI leader entering play, totaled five in a game that got underway at 9:57 p.m. due to afternoon thunderstorms that delayed Saturday’s schedule by two hours.

The Senators needed to win the nightcap after dropping their earlier game against Belgrade (see below) in order to play for a tournament title, which would be the program’s eighth overall.

They’ll do just that on Sunday at 3 p.m. against Belgrade.

Bennett singled in the first, scoring Manu Melo. He doubled into the right-center field gap in the third to plate a pair, and then singled in the fourth to give the Senators their first lead of the game.

“He was kinda pitching around me, which happens when you drive in runs, but I knew in that 3-1 count he was giving me that fastball I wanted, so I took care of business,” Bennett said of his go-ahead hit.

For the season, Bennett is up to 55 RBI.

“His approach at the plate in the second game was just awesome,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “He gets into a 3-0 count, 3-1 count and a lot of guys are just looking to take that walk, but he’s looking to get a pitch he can handle and get on a line…

“He smoked a couple baseballs today, for sure.”

Colt Tietje, in relief of Dylan Willcut, fired four innings of one-hit baseball against the Bisons, striking out four. He kept the CPBA bats, which plated four runs in the first inning, silent for the last half of the game.

Belgrade Bandits 3, Helena Senators 2

Little brother has bragging rights on big bro, if only for a night, after Ryas Olson supplied Belgrade’s go-ahead RBI single – a ball that was thumped through the right side of the infield – in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s pool play victory over the Senators.

The Bandits, who finished Keith Sell Tournament pool play 4-0, will play in Sunday’s tournament championship game at 3 p.m.

“I’m a big middle-away hitter,” Olson said. “I hit the [big] side of the field often, and I knew I was the right guy in the right spot…

“It felt good. Right as I got on first [base], it was an emotional high – just feeling good. This is a good team to compete with and it feels good to be in this moment with them.”

Olson’s older twin brother is teammate Sawyer Olson who singled to tie the game earlier in the sixth inning.

“They’re just fun to coach,” Belgrade head coach Ryan Johnerson said. “They’re competitors, they push each other, and I love seeing them in those spots because they never feel like they’re gonna lose – they’re gonna win.”

Helena grabbed the lead in the fourth after tying the game at 1-1 an inning prior.

Seth Nielsen got the start on the mound for the Senators and pitched into the fourth. A Cam Ueland RBI single was all the right-hander gave up, and after he was relieved, Will Lyng stacked a couple zeroes before allowing a hit-by-pitch and one-out single to score in the sixth.

Sam Ark collected two of Helena’s three hits in the loss, including a two-out bunt single in the seventh.

He was 90 feet away from tying the contest when Manu Melo flew out to end the game.

Belgrade’s Gavin Waters earned the win on the mound, scattering that trio of hits and four walks across seven innings.

Waters, who said he adjusted his curveball grip and started throwing the pitch harder in his last couple outings, kept Senators guessing with the breaking ball all night.

He abandoned his changeup pretty early, pairing an uptick in curveball usage with a fastball that had plus command at times.

“I was like, ‘man, we could pull this off,’” Waters said of his thoughts once his team grabbed the lead. “I knew deep down that we were going to because we’ve been getting so much better together recently…

“We have the need to win right now and that’s a really good thing to have.”

Waters struck out five and walked four in the victory.

He walked the first batter of the game, but then retired seven straight into the third.

Waters worked around a dropped third strike and error to limit Helena to only a run in the fourth and retired back-to-back batters in the fifth after a one out reach.

“Gavin was solid,” Johnerson said. “He overcame a lot of mis-ques in the field, but he beared down and got us out of some tough situations…

“He’s why we won.”

Butte Miners 10, CPBA Bison 6

The Miners weathered a two-hour rain delay and scored seven unanswered runs to take control of their pool play finale.

Calgary cut Butte’s lead to a run with a three-run double in the fifth, but the Miners responded with a three-spot in the home half.

The tournament’s two hour and 15 minute time limit was reached in the bottom of the sixth, advancing the Miners’ pool play record to 3-1.

Butte piled up 14 stolen bases in the victory, led by Sean Ossello and Kevin Donaldson, who combined for seven.

Rye Doherty and Donaldson each collected two hits, and Donaldson and Anthony Knott each drove in two runs.

Butte will play against Lethbridge in the tournament’s third-place game on Sunday at noon.

Keith Sell Tournament pool play records with seeding for Sunday

No. 1 Belgrade Bandits – 4-0

No. 2 Helena Senators – 3-1 (owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Butte)

No. 3 Butte Miners – 3-1

No. 4 Lethbridge Elks – 2-2

No. 5 Calgary CPBA Bisons – 0-4 (owns runs allowed tiebreaker over the Cardinals 46 to 49)

No. 6 Calgary Cardinals – 0-4