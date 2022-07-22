BUTTE — When the moment called for a big swing, Kenley Leary was prepared to take it.
Leary had two game-altering RBI hits to help the Butte Miners beat the Bozeman Bucks 7-3 and advance to Saturday's semifinals.
The Miners will play the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at 4 p.m. at 3 Legends Stadium. The No. 3-seed Outlaws beat the No. 2 Belgrade Bandits 9-4 Friday afternoon.
Down 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Leary hit a stand-up triple to right-center field that scored Ethan Cunningham, who led off the inning with a walk. Leary then scored on Eric Hart's sac fly to give the Miners their first lead of the game at 4-3.
A wild pitch later in the inning scored Eagan Lester, who walked and stole second base standing up.
Now with a 5-3 lead, the Miners again turned to Leary to take advantage of a Bozeman error that advanced Sean Ossello and Cunningham to second and third, respectively. Leary hit an 0-1 pitch on the ground into center field to score both runners. Leary would advance to third on an error and a wild pitch but was left stranded.
Bozeman proved up for the challenge against the top-seeded and host Butte Miners.
After the Miners tied the game at 2-2 the Bucks responded with a Joey Starner sac fly in the fourth to retake a one-run lead.
A sloppy start by pitcher Rye Doherty and the Butte defense gave the Bucks a 2-0 lead before the Miners even came up to bat.
Jarrett Herz led off the game with a double and Quinn Pershing was hit by a Doherty pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. An error by Butte third baseman Cayde Stajcar loaded the bases, which led to Jaden Frandsen's sac fly to left-center for the first run of the game. A single by CJ Shirley loaded the bases once again, and yet another hit-by-pitch forced a second run across.
Doherty seemed to settle in after the first inning. He got the Bucks down in order in the second and a 4-6-3 double play in the third inning erased a single and kept him to just three batters faced in the inning. Doherty induced two fly outs after allowing a one-out single in the fifth and the only Bucks baserunner in the sixth reached on an error.
Doherty threw 89 pitches in his complete-game win. He allowed six hits, one earned run while striking out four and walking just one.
Pershing was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Bucks.
Gallatin Valley 9, Belgrade 4
The Outlaws jumped ahead of the Bandits early and never relinquished their lead.
Up 8-0 after the top of the fourth, Gallatin Valley was threatening to win via the 10-run rule but Belgrade pushed a run across and kept the GVO lineup at bay in the fifth and sixth innings.
Marcus Holen was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Outlaws. Bo Hayes was 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored.
Hayes also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed just one hit but walked six and struck out four in five innings of work.
Leadoff man Lane Neill was 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run for the Bandits. Neill was the only Belgrade player with more than one hit.
Belgrade will play Helena in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Anaconda 16, Dillon 8
The Anaconda A’s and Dillon Cubs were both on the wrong side of contests on Thursday afternoon during the opening day of the American Legion South “A” District Tournament at 3 Legends Field in Butte.
The A’s fell to Belgrade, 13-3, while the Cubs dropped a decision to Gallatin Valley, 10-1.
The Cubs and A’s battled it out on Friday afternoon under the hot Southwestern Montana sun.
Anaconda took an early 6-0 lead in the second before Dillon scored eight of the subsequent nine runs to pull within a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the A’s scored seven runs late to hold on for a 16-8 win.
The A’s (7-29) will play the loser of Friday night's Butte-Bozeman contest in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Dillon ended their season with a 15-33 mark.
Anaconda came out swinging early against Dillon starter Tyler Lagunas. On the first pitch from Lagunas, Nata Blodnick hit a towering fly ball down the left field line. Sawyer Tackett made a successful diving catch directly on the line for the first out of the inning.
Tommy Sawyer hit a triple on the next pitch and scored on a passed ball during Andrew Tallon’s at-bat. Tallon singled to center field and moved to third base on Jace Coughlin’s single. With two outs, Riley Kriskovich singled to left field to score Tallon to increase the Anaconda advantage to 2-0.
Dillon cut their margin in half in the bottom of the first against Anaconda starter Tyrel Smith. Conner Vezina singled up the middle with two outs and scored when Anthony Macias reached on a throwing error to get the Cubs on the board.
The A’s brought nine batters to the plate in the top of the second inning. Bryant Saltenberger and Smith singled to start the frame. After a fielder’s choice landed Blodnick on base to pack the sacks, Sawyer singled up the middle to score Saltenberger. Dillon lifted Laguna for Vezina.
“Give credit to Anaconda. They really put it to us early with their sticks and jumped out to the 6-0 lead,” Dillon head coach Zach McRae said. “We were trying to stay in the moment. They seemed to have something with Tyrel on the mound, and I thought that Tyler gave us all that he had.”
Tallon drilled a two-run double to increase the Anaconda lead to 5-1. Coughlin reached on a fielder’s choice, and Cory Galle reached on an error to score Sawyer to move the score to 6-1.
The Cubs looked for answers against Smith’s smooth curve ball and steady Anaconda defense. They chipped into the Anaconda advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Tackett singled and moved to third base with Andrew Bartlome reaching on a throwing error. Another throwing error scored Tackett and Bartlome and landed Damon Skradski on base to clip the margin to three runs, 6-3.
The A’s gained the three runs back in the top of the fifth inning. Saltenberger led the inning off with a double. Then, with one out, Blodnick was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Tallon reached on an error that scored Saltenberger and Blodnick scored on a wild pitch to push the A’s advantage back out to three runs, 9-3.
Dillon scrapped back at the bottom of the stanza with three runs. With one out, Macias was hit by a pitch, and Dillon Kissick reached on an error. Then, the pair pulled off a double steal that scored Macias.
With two outs, Tackett singled home Macias, and Bartlome doubled in Tackett to pull the Cubs back to within three runs, 9-6.
Smith retired the A’s in order in the top of the sixth to help the Cubs gain momentum for a rally.
With two outs, Vezina was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Macias’ single. Then, Kissick walked, which forced the A’s to bring on Coughlin in relief of Smith. A pair of wild pitches scored Vezina and Macias to pull the Cubs within a run, 9-8.
“Dillon was able to capitalize on some errors that we made in the field,” Anaconda assistant coach Michael Hessler said. “We relaxed a bit too much in the middle innings. But we made up for it offensively.
Anaconda roared back in the seventh inning, sending 11 batters to the dish. Saltenberger reached on an error to start the inning and scored on Smith’s double to left field. Following Smith’s hit, the Cubs lifted Vezina for Kale Konen.
“Vez ate up a lot of innings and made some plays for him,” McRae said. “We also missed some plays that would have gotten us out of some tough jams. If we could have found a way to hold them to some zero-run innings after we answered back.”
Blodnick singled, Sawyer drove home Smith with a single to left field, Tallon singled to left field to score Blodnick, and Coughlin’s groundout scored Tallon to clear the bases to give the A’s a six-run lead, 14-8.
Walks to Kriskovich and Tanner Cromwell set up a two-run triple down the left-field line by Saltenberger to increase Anaconda’s lead to eight, 16-8.
Bartlome walked to start the bottom of the seventh. His pinch runner, Taylor Hadlos, stole second base. With one out, Skradski fouled out to Coughlin at third base. Konen drove a 2-1 pitch deep to left field. Kriskovich caught the ball, saw Hadlos tag up for third base, and fired a strike to Coughlin, who applied the tag for the double-play to end the game.
Anaconda collected 16 hits, led by three hits each from Saltenberger, Tallon and Sawyer. Four players scored three runs each for the A’s, who left six runners on base.
“I thought it was great that we continued to fight back until we got our bats going,” Hessler said. “At times throughout the year, we struggled to get our bats going when we were behind and, then again, late in the game.”
Smith picked up the win on the hill, pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed eight runs (four earned) on seven hits, struck out four, hit three batters and walked three. Coughlin threw 1 1/3 innings of relief, walked a batter, and hit one.
Dillon picked up seven hits, led by Tackett’s 2-for-4 afternoon. Tackett and Macias each scored twice for the Cubs, who left eight runners on base.
Lagunas pitched an inning plus for batters in the second. He allowed six runs on seven hits, struck out one, and walked none.
Vezina pitched five-plus innings, allowed five runs on five hits, struck out five, and hit two batters.
Konen pitched an inning, allowed five runs on four hits, walked two, and struck out one.
“We had some bottom innings where we would score two and then give one back, and then put up three and give them all back,” McRae said. “It was a real challenge and a fun game to coach to try and dig ourselves out. We felt we had an opportunity to win that thing and were a couple of plays away. Some games are tougher than others.”
Anaconda moves on to play either Butte or Bozeman in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We need to continue to make the routine plays and give 100 percent effort,” Hessler said.
