Missoula Mavericks Connor Jordan at bat during a doubleheader match up against the Kalispell Lakers Wednesday night.

MISSOULA — Charlie Kirgan drove in four on two home runs while Bridger Johnson and Henry Gibbs had three-hit days to propel the Missoula Mavericks to a 10-4 win over the hosting Lewis-Clark Twins at home Friday night.

Mavericks pitcher Zach Hangas took the win on the mound with 3 2/3 innings pitched as he allowed no runs, struck out three and allowed two hits. Peyton Stevens saw time at pitcher but struggled in his short stint, allowing four runs on one hit as he walked three Twins batters in 2/3 of an inning of action.

Alex Certel closed out the final 2 2/3 innings with two strike outs and no runs given up.

Kirgan led the charge at the plate with his four RBIs on a 2-for-4 hitting day, both homers. Johnson went 3 for 5 with one RBI as he hit for all singles. Gibbs went 3 for 4, also netted one RBI and three singles to get the Mavs on base consistently. Dayton Bay drove in two and had two singles.

The Mavs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three before the Twins answered with a four-run fifth inning against Stevens. The Mavericks answered the run with one in the sixth and four in the top of the seventh to extend the lead and close the road game with a win.

