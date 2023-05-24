HELENA — The Helena Senators added an exclamation mark to their near-perfect start to the season on Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory over the Missoula Mavericks.

Right-handed pitcher Lance Bratlien tossed a seven inning no-hitter, allowing just one third-inning run while striking out five and walking four.

It's already the second no-hitter thrown by a Helena pitcher this season.

Colt Tietje, playing for the Helena Reps, fired one against Bozeman's A squad earlier this month.

Bratlien accomplished the feat – the Senators’ first no-hitter since Cy Miller and Tyler Tenney combined to throw one on Aug. 5, 2020 – in front of his parents, an aunt, cousin, and some friends who were in attendance for the mid-week non-conference contest.

Bratlien is the first Senator to throw a solo no-hitter since Rudy Barkley’s five-inning perfect game (on 55 pitches) on July 4, 2019.

“It’s really amazing,” Bratlien said post game. “Couldn’t do it without the defense behind me and my catcher, Cole [Graham]...

“It’s really fun to do it in front of [family] and know that they’re supporting me.”

Bratlien’s no-no featured some unique characteristics.

First, Missoula’s game-tying run in the third.

Bratlien hit Luke Thorne with one out before walking Rylan Davis and Chris Compton to load the bases. A sacrifice fly into right produced the Mavericks’ lone tally without a hit in a frame where Bratlien struggled with command.

After allowing three straight reaches, that sacrifice fly was the first of nine consecutive Mavericks Bratlien retired into the sixth inning.

Davis worked a full count with two outs in the fifth, but Bratlien froze him to cap an 11-pitch inning.

Bratlien needed just 18 total pitches to navigate the fourth and fifth innings, a necessity to get his pitch count back on track and ensure he had enough strokes left to complete his masterpiece.

He completed the game on pitch No. 100. Fifty-eight of those were fired for strikes on Wednesday.

From the sixth inning on, the stadium scoreboard showed a “one” in the hit column for Missoula.

That’s because a one-out grounder in the sixth was originally scored an infield hit when a bad throw from shortstop caused Helena’s Carter Perlinski to not be able to make the play at first.

The official scorer later made a correction, changing the play to an error.

“I thought he competed well,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “In that second and third inning, he got a little bit high in that pitch count, but really executed and competed and made some great pitches for us…

“His slider was working paired with that fastball that he was able to locate. Great effort by Lance, for sure.”

A sweeping slider was Bratlien’s out pitch on Wednesday night.

He used it to chalk up a couple of his five strikeouts and in a handful of at-bats when he needed a swinging strike the most.

“It felt great today,” Bratlien said of the pitch. “In the bullpen, it was feeling great and it just transferred onto the field.”

Helena quickly recaptured the lead in the home half of the third when Tycen Mooney singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

The Senators had opportunities to tack on in the fourth and fifth, but stranded runners on second base each time.

Tietje doubled in the second and scored two batters when Brayden Beatty lined a ball over the shortstop’s head, giving Helena a short-lived 1-0 advantage.

Perlinski ripped a hit into right field in the fifth and walked in the first. Walker Bennett added a first-inning single as each of the first five batters in the Senators’ lineup collected a hit in the victory.

“That was a very good game…I thought we put ourselves in pretty good situations, just didn’t quite get that big two-out hit or a ball driven to the outfield early in the count,” Burnett said.

“Have to like the situations we put ourselves in offensively.”

The Senators, now 17-1 on the season, open Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play on Thursday night against the Great Falls Chargers inside Kindrick Legion Field.