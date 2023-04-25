LAUREL — Laurel Dodgers baseball player Ryne Clausen has committed to furthering his career at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Clausen is a 6-foot right-handed pitcher and outfielder in the Class of 2023 at Laurel High.

Clausen is also a member of the Laurel Speech, Drama and Debate team.

Jamestown is 23-17 this season, including 12-10 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The current roster includes five Montanans: Sophomore pitcher Cade Torgerson of Billings, freshman pitcher Nolan McCaffery from Missoula, freshman pitcher/infielder Jack Sprague of Wolf Point, and freshmen infielders Corbin Holzer and Rhett Hays of Bozeman.