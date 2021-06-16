LAUREL — A night after sweeping Glendive, the Laurel Dodgers beat Glasgow twice Wednesday in an American Legion baseball twin bill.
The Dodgers rallied for two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to win the first game by a 7-5 score.
Ricky Temporal's two-run double accounted for Laurel's runs in the fifth, and a two-RBI triple by Jaxon Wittmayer highlighted the sixth. J.T. Sprague had two RBIs for Glasgow in the first game.
In the second game, an 11-8 win, the Dodgers scored five times in the second to negate a four-run first by Glasgow. Another two-run double by Temporal served as a highlight.
