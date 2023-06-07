GLENDIVE — The Laurel Dodgers took care of business on the road in American Legion baseball play against the Glendive Blue Devils on Wednesday, winning 13-0 in five innings before cruising to an 8-1 victory to complete the twin bill.

In Game 1, standout pitching from Laurel's Landen Bauer (five innings, no runs on two hits allowed, seven strikeouts, no walks) was the story as only Quinn Hoffer and Carter Amsler were able to record hits on the Dodgers' starter. Bauer needed just 63 pitches to record the win.

As for Laurel's offense, it had no problem putting up plenty of insurance runs. A two-run third inning was followed by an explosive eight-run fourth, with three more in the fifth added before the mercy rule came into effect. Reece Dolechek led Laurel with three RBIs, while Evan Caton had two.

The second game was a bit tighter for the most part, with the Dodgers bringing a narrow 1-0 lead into the seventh inning before erupting for seven runs in the top half of the frame.

Glendive was only able to respond with a single run in the bottom half on Laurel starter Caton (6 1/3 innings, two hits, 12 strikeouts) before Jace Buchanan came on in relief to shut the door on the Blue Devils.

Caton had another two RBIs at the plate in the second game while four of his teammates (Bauer, Maverick Hoppman, Ryne Clausen and Louis Nagy) were able to pitch in with RBIs of their own. Chase Crockett had Glendive's lone RBI of the evening over both games.

Laurel plays next when it hosts Sidney for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.