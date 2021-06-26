HELENA — Jaxon Wittmayer batted 4 for 4, including two doubles, as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the Kalispell Lakers 7-5 Saturday at the Class A Cloninger Classic American Legion baseball tournament.
Richie Cortese of the Dodgers provided two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Reece Dolechek also had two RBIs.
Laurel led 6-0 after the first inning, and will now advance to Sunday's championship game against Great Falls.
Starter Evan Caton was the winning pitcher for Laurel against Kalispell. He gave up three hits and three earned runs in four innings.
Aiden Hill and Braeden Foos pitched in relief for the Dodgers.
